What's new

Bangladesh: Profits of commercial vehicle sellers slump in Q1

SMX 3.0

SMX 3.0

FULL MEMBER
Jun 11, 2021
398
-1
565
Country
India
Location
India
Profits of commercial vehicle sellers slump in Q1

17 November, 2021, 09:55 pm

Three listed automobile companies – Ifad Autos, Runner Automobiles, and Aftab Automobiles – posted up to a 40% fall in profits in the quarter

1637219371754.png


Tanveer Ahmed, managing director at Ifad Autos Limited, told The Business Standard, "Both our import and transport costs had increased owing to Covid-19, leading to a drop in profit margins."

Their sales of trucks rose, but those of buses fell in the first quarter like in the previous fiscal year. However, revenue did not fall drastically this time, he also added.

Shanat Datta, chief financial officer at Runner Automobiles, said they had suffered losses from sales of motorcycles and three-wheelers in the quarter. "With the normalisation of the pandemic situation, we are now on the recovery track," he also said.

The losses also hit their share prices badly. In the last one month, Ifad's share price dropped by 26%, Runner's share 24% and Aftab's share 22% at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

At the end of Wednesday's trading session at the DSE, Ifad's each share closed at Tk50.10, Runner at Tk52.80 and Aftab at Tk30.60

Aftab Automobiles, which assembles and sells Japanese Hino buses, saw its revenue drop by 40% to Tk19.78 crore and reported a loss of Tk0.87 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

Officials at Aftab Automobiles said their business has been going through a lean time for a long time. And, bus sales basically dropped as they could not import chassis of any new Hino bus because they cannot open a letter of credit owing to their defaulting on bank loans.

Besides, demand for Hino buses is also dropping as buses of other companies manufactured in India are now becoming popular, they added

Ifad Autos, a sole distributor of Ashok Leyland vehicles, reported an 8% year-on-year quarterly fall in revenue to Tk173.32 crore and its net profit also decreased by 40% to Tk10.43 crore.

On the other hand, two-wheeler sales of Runner Automobiles fell by 10% to Tk85.48 crore and it incurred a loss of Tk1.09 crore from motorcycle business.

Runner Automobiles is the manufacturer of Runner, UM and Piaggio two wheelers, and also the sole distributor of KTM motorcycles and Bajaj three-wheelers.

The company also sells Eicher commercial vehicles under its subsidiary Runner Motors, which helped the company post growth in consolidated revenue. In the first quarter of the current fiscal year, its truck sales rose by 15% to Tk146.50 crore.

www.tbsnews.net

Profits of commercial vehicle sellers slump in Q1

Three listed automobile companies – Ifad Autos, Runner Automobiles, and Aftab Automobiles – posted up to a 40% fall in profits in the quarter
www.tbsnews.net www.tbsnews.net
 
SMX 3.0

SMX 3.0

FULL MEMBER
Jun 11, 2021
398
-1
565
Country
India
Location
India
SMX 3.0 said:
Ifad Autos, a sole distributor of Ashok Leyland vehicles, reported an 8% year-on-year quarterly fall in revenue to Tk173.32 crore
Click to expand...
Only 173 crore or $20 million worth of Ashok Leyland CVs sold in a quarter.

Annual market for CVs in Bangladesh= 10,000 trucks and 3000 buses.

Fullscreen capture 14-01-2021 141127.bmp.jpg


Does this looks like a 8% growth rate economy with higher per capita GDP than India @bluesky??
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
23,376
15
20,618
Country
India
Location
India
@SMX 3.0, you speak of decreased vehicles sales in Bangladesh as compared to say India as if that's a bad thing. Please read the below thread of mine on a related topic :

Making the case for a global ban on privately-owned personal transport cars and two-wheelers

I have often made this topic in posts so I thought why not create a thread for this for discussion and readership. Privately-owned personal transport vehicles ( cars and two-wheelers ) are I believe the biggest form of pollution in the world, directly through their usage and secondarily through...
defence.pk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom