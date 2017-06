Bangladesh - Power & Energy

Overview

Power demand in Bangladesh is projected to hit 34,000 MW by 2030. Total investment in the sector over the next 15 years is estimated at $70.5 billion. The government of Bangladesh plans to increase power generation capacity beyond projected demand to 39,000 MW by 2030

To meet this increased demand, all sources will be utilized: 11,250 MW are to be generated from domestic coal reserves (Bangladesh has an estimated reserve of about three billion metric tons of high-quality coal in its five coal fields: Barapukuria, Khalashpir, Phulbari, Jamalgonj and Dighipara); 8,400 MW from imported coal; 8,850 MW from domestically produced natural gas and imported LNG; 4,000 MW from nuclear; 3,500 MW from imports from neighboring countries due to enhanced regional grid connectivity; and another 2,700 MW from other sources, including renewables such as solar and wind.

The fuel mix of Bangladesh’s power plants is heavily sourced from natural gas. The government of Bangladesh plans to reduce dependence on natural gas and move toward coal with plans to generate 50 percent of total electricity using coal-based power plants by 2030.



There are 18 offshore blocks in the Bay of Bengal, most of which remain unallocated for exploration.

Sub-Sector Best Prospects

Quick Power Rental from Private Sector

Regional Connectivity

Coal

This move into coal production is due to the presence of significant coal reserves in northern Bangladesh, estimated to be around 3 billion tons,

Alternative Sources of Power

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has publicly supported the expansion of renewable energy in Bangladesh, targeting 2,000 MW by 2021

Wind Energy: With a 710-km coastline, Bangladesh has the potential for successful use of wind turbines.

Opportunities

Bangladesh may have sizable reserves of untapped gas in its 18 offshore blocks in the Bay of Bengal. Exploration has been stymied by the government's failure to offer attractive fiscal terms, however, during the bidding process. The deepwater area of Bangladesh is virtually unexplored and the government of Bangladesh plans to acquire 2D seismic survey data for the Bay of Bengal that will be made available to potential offshore exploration companies. Geologists have indicated that prospects are good for locating gas, but commercially viable reserves have yet to be confirmed.