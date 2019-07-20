Bangladesh port rail and road under Indian control

01 Sep, 2020Indian cargo ships will arrive at Chittagong port from Kolkata on September 3. The ship has more than 600 containers of Indian goods. Of these, 110 containers will be exported to Malaysia through Chittagong port. The rest of the containers are imported by Bangladeshi traders. Since Sheikh Hasina came to power in 2009, there have been several agreements to use Bangladeshi ports to facilitate Indian trade. Under the agreement, India will be able to use Bangladeshi ports with nominal tariffs to increase its trade. Bangladesh has entered into many agreements with Delhi against the national interest in order to expand Indian trade. One of these is the transshipment agreement. Under the agreement, the port of Chittagong will be used for Indian international trade.According to sources, a ship named Asiatic Moon will reach Chittagong port with the goods. Containers scheduled for export to Malaysia will be kept in the designated shed for transhipment at the NCT yard at Chittagong Port. After the arrival of another ship called Capmontry, these containers will go to the port of Kalang in Malaysia. Under the terms of the transshipment agreement, Indian cargo containers can be kept at Chittagong port for 28 days duty free. Chittagong Port Authority will not have to pay any fee for 28 days. If you keep it for more than 28 days for any reason, the port authority will get the storage rent according to the local rules.The name of the shipping agent for Indian transshipment products is Tradent Shipping Line. An official of the company said that they are hoping that the containers will be able to leave the port of Chittagong for Malaysia within 10 days.It may be mentioned that on July 20, another ship arrived at Chittagong port with Indian goods. These products are shipped at state expense to the eastern Indian states of Tripura and Assam. At that time, the journalists wanted to know from the port authorities, if the cargo ships of Bangladesh and India want to anchor in Chittagong port at the same time, which one will be given priority? In response, the port authorities said, of course, Indian cargo ships will be the predominant in this case. Such a clause is included in the transit agreement.This time Chittagong port is also being used for export of Indian goodsIn the agreements reached with India, the present government has thus undermined the national interest. One anti-country pact after another has been signed with India to stay in power.It may be mentioned here that Delhi has been trying since the time of Pakistan to get transit facility through Bangladesh for Indian goods to travel to the eastern states. After Sheikh Hasina came to power for the second time in 2009, various agreements were signed with India. These include transit and transshipment agreements that are against the national interest. Apart from shipping goods from one part of India to another through Bangladesh, Delhi has also signed a transshipment agreement with Dhaka for the use of Bangladeshi railways, roads and ports to export Indian goods abroad.Although various agreements have been made with India with unilateral benefits, it has not been possible to collect the Teesta water, Bangladesh's fair share, till date. Bangladesh's trade deficit with India is also huge. Bangladeshis are being killed by BSF on the Indo-Bangladesh border almost every day. While no solution to these long-standing problems has been possible with the neighboring big powers, the anti-country transit and transshipment agreement has done just fine.