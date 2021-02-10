Bangladesh Police force to get two state-of-art choppers Two state-of-the-art helicopters are being added to the Bangladesh Police for further enhancement of the force’s efficiency and capability to provide service to the people, police said.

The long-awaited dream of launching an air wing of police is going to be realised through the addition of helicopters, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed said today after signing a memorandum of understanding with a Russian company.The move came after police officers have been demanding during their yearly police week to launch an air wing with a fleet of ten choppers. Now only Rapid Action Battalion, a special unit of Bangladesh Police, has two helicopters.A new horizon has opened up with the addition of helicopters to the air wing of police. It will give impetus to the forces' activities to maintain law and order and build a safer Bangladesh which will benefit the people, says a press release sent by Police Headquarters today.It will enable police to carry out operations and increasing surveillance in remote and inaccessible areas and as well as in the process of fighting militancy, it added.A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Bangladesh Police and helicopter producer company JSC Russian Helicopters conference room at Police Headquarters today. IGP Benazir and Director General of Russian Helicopters AI Boginsky signed MoU through video conferencing, the press release added.Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan was the chief guest at the MoU signing programme at Police Headquarters where top officials from the ministry, police headquarter and Russian Embassy were present, it added.Asaduzzaman said Bangladesh and Russia are mutual friends and trusted development partners. The addition of helicopters to the police will further enhance maintenance of order and public safety. IGP Benazir said this will further enhance the capacity of the police in conducting emergency operations, transporting police personnel, supplying food and medicine and conducting police activities in remote and inaccessible areas.