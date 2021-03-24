Bangladesh PM Sheikh Haseena on Lahore Resolution Day

Imran Khan
news are comming that haseena send latter to imran khan congrats paksitan on national day and want to better ties with pakistan .
She is from Modi's Harem so expect this don't be surprised.....periodwhat happen to our enemies suddenly everyone turned follower of saint ? someone gift them Buddhism books recently ????
Without the Pakistan resolution of 23rd of March 1940,
Check Mujib, called Bangabandhu in the letterhead.what happen to our enemies suddenly everyone turned follower of saint ? someone gift them Buddhism books recently ????
They celebrate it as Resistance day. Some thing very big has happened behind the scene in the last two months, or is happening. We should be wary of these snakes.Without the Pakistan resolution of 23rd of March 1940,
there would be no Bangladesh.
Surely, they should celebrate it as well.
i think they are tired of imran khanCheck Mujib, called Bangabandhu in the letterhead.
Modi has turned saint by his new look...
I've seen that already, and I totally agree with you, these lots are snakes, but we don't have to change our nature and keep the doors to peace always open, but never for a moment trust a snake.They celebrate it as Resistance day. Some thing very big has happened behind the scene in the last two months, or is happening. We should be wary of these snakes.
she executed some more people on traitor chargesnews are comming that haseena send latter to imran khan congrats paksitan on national day and want to better ties with pakistan .
DAmn...... No permanent friend or foe in IR folks!
she executed some more people on traitor charges
she must be given honorary RSS membership
Seems all to give some relaxing time to covid suffering PMHeck even the font and style is the same.