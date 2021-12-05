Bangladesh PM asks state minister Murad Hassan to resign by TuesdayMurad to resign

Bangladesh PM asks state minister Murad Hassan to resign by Tuesday

Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday asked the state minister for information, Murad Hassan, to resign from the cabinet by Tuesday.Murad was asked to resign from the cabinet in the backdrop of recent indecent comments on women and opposition leaders on social media that sparked protests among the rights activists and political quarters.Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader, responding to reporters at his home in Dhaka, confirmed the matter saying that he had talked to the prime minister on the issue on Monday evening and had informed Murad Hassan about PM’s message at about 8:00pm.Murad, in a social media interview on December 4, used abusive words against opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia, her son Tarique Rahman and Tarique’s daughter Zaima Rahman.BNP, in a statement on Monday, demanded resignation of Murad Hassan for his derogatory remarks.BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, addressing a discussion in Dhaka on Monday, also urged the government and the prime minister to make their position on Murad Hassan clear to the people.Naripokkho, a women’s rights organisation, on Sunday condemned the remarks and demanded to the government to take punitive action against Murad for his derogatory remarks on women.