Bangladesh plans to open direct road network with India

Trial runs on Dhaka-Darjeeling, Dhaka-Sikkim routes likely on Thursday The government has taken initiatives to open a direct road network between Bangladesh and India.

Chandan Kumer Dey, additional secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division and member of the Thematic Group on Regional Connectivity, said: “Bangladeshi and Indian tourists are interested in visiting tourist destinations in private cars, SUVs, motorbikes or buses. Thus, we plan to open a direct road network between Bangladesh and India as soon as possible.”