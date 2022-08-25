Bangladesh plans to convert all rail lines to broad gauge, Bangladesh, India sign consultancy contract for two railway projects

Bangladesh plans to convert all rail lines to broad gauge​

Published: August 25, 2022 17:40:34 | Updated: August 25, 2022 22:31:25File photo used for representation purpose (Collected)Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will convert the country's whole railway system to broad gauge."The railway system of the country is divided into two zones where one is broad gauge and another is meter gauge. We are gradually converting all railway system to broad gauge," he said.The minister said, “All railway lines in India are broad gauge. We are also converting the gauge system of the country into a kind of broad gauge.”“Besides, we are making all the projects being taken up for the expansion of the railway line expansion in broad gauge system," he added.The minister was addressing an agreement signing ceremony held at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.In the function, two agreements - one for turning meter gauge railway line from Parvatipur to Kaunia into dual gauge and the other for construction of new broad gauge railway line in the Khulna-Darshana section - were signed between Bangladesh Railway and an Indian consultancy service Aarvee Associates and STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd.Railways Secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Dhirendranath Majumder, and First Secretary of High Commission of India Saloni Sahai were also present, among others, on the occasion.