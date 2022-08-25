What's new

Bangladesh plans to convert all rail lines to broad gauge, Bangladesh, India sign consultancy contract for two railway projects

Bangladesh plans to convert all rail lines to broad gauge​

Published: August 25, 2022 17:40:34 | Updated: August 25, 2022 22:31:25
Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan has said that the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will convert the country's whole railway system to broad gauge.

"The railway system of the country is divided into two zones where one is broad gauge and another is meter gauge. We are gradually converting all railway system to broad gauge," he said.

The minister said, “All railway lines in India are broad gauge. We are also converting the gauge system of the country into a kind of broad gauge.”

“Besides, we are making all the projects being taken up for the expansion of the railway line expansion in broad gauge system," he added.

The minister was addressing an agreement signing ceremony held at the Railway Bhaban in Dhaka on Thursday.

In the function, two agreements - one for turning meter gauge railway line from Parvatipur to Kaunia into dual gauge and the other for construction of new broad gauge railway line in the Khulna-Darshana section - were signed between Bangladesh Railway and an Indian consultancy service Aarvee Associates and STUP Consultants Pvt Ltd.

Railways Secretary Dr Md Humayun Kabir, Director General of Bangladesh Railway Dhirendranath Majumder, and First Secretary of High Commission of India Saloni Sahai were also present, among others, on the occasion.

Bangladesh, India sign consultancy contract for two railway projects​

ANI25 August, 2022

“Milestone in India-Bangladesh development cooperation! Consultancy Contracts for Khulna-Darsana and Parbatipur-Kaunia rail projects under India LOC signed today. These projects will enhance rail connectivity in Bangladesh and have potential to transform cross-border goods movement, boosting sub-regional growth,” Indian High Commission in Bangladesh wrote in a tweet.

The contract signing ceremony was held at the Railway Ministry in Dhaka between representatives of the consultancy firm from India and the Bangladesh counterpart for the project.

Railway Minister of Bangladesh Md. Nurul Islam Sujan was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Senior officials of Bangladesh Railway and the Indian High Commission in Dhaka were also present during the agreement signing ceremony.

The two projects are being implemented with financing under the Indian Line of Credit (LoC).

The 126-kilometre long Khulna-Darshana broad gauge rail line will have 147 bridges over it including 4 Girder bridges and 143 RCC box culvert bridges. The project cost is Taka 3506 crore out of which Taka 2689 crore will come from the Indian Line of Credit. The current contract is for undertaking the feasibility study with detailed engineering design for the project.

The project for the conversion of the metre gauge line from Parbatipur to Kaunia to dual gauge line will cover a distance of 57 kilometres. It has seven railway stations as well as 47 bridges including 14 girder bridges and 33 box culvert bridges.

Speaking on the occasion Railway Minister Md. Nurul Islam Sujan said that after the construction of the Parbatipur-Kaunia dual gauge line, connectivity of Bangladesh with India, Nepal and Bhutan will increase. It will facilitate the growth of both passenger and cargo services.

Highlighting the expansion of the railway system the Railway Minister said that Bangladesh is converting its metre gauge line into Broad gauge line gradually. All new rail line expansion in Bangladesh is being done as broad gauge lines, said the Minister.

He said that out of the 8 railway intersections functional before the 1965 war between India and Pakistan, 5 have already been operationalised. The remaining intersections will also be operationalised in phases.

