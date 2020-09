Bangladesh plans aircraft production in 2021 The Bangladesh Air Force is entering in to a joint-venture with a reputed international aircraft manufacturer to

Full video on BAF's plans and visions for 2021 and future during a Q/A session with Notre Dame College in a webinar. BAF already set up a lab for satellite research and development. Bangladesh Air Force is going to launch "Indigenously" made Training Satellite system within 2-3 years. (At 1 hour 9 minutes)© Iftekhar Alam