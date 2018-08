Bangladesh picks India’s Shyam Benegal to direct Bangabandhu biopic

A team of Bangladeshis will assist Benegal as part of an agreement with India to direct the film, State Minister for Information Tarana Halim told reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.The shooting will begin after a review of the script by the members of Bangabandhu’s family, she said.Benegal, who has received the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, were among the directors proposed by India for the film. Goutam Ghose and Kaushik Ganguly were also on the shortlist.The government picked Benegal considering his experience as the director of the biopic on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his other works, Tarana said.The members of the assisting team of Bangladeshis will consist of a film specialist, a person who knew Bangabandhu, and a historian who also personally knew Bangabandhu, according to the state minister.Bangladesh and India signed an agreement in New Delhi on Aug 27 last year in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on making the biopic of Bangabandhu and a documentary on the 1971 Liberation War.A joint committee with 10 representatives from Bangladesh and nine from India were formed later and they had their first meeting in New Delhi on July 9 this year.The names of the Bangladeshis to assist Benegal will be finalised at the committee’s next meeting, Tarana said.“We want such a biopic on Bangabandhu that will be viewed again and again even by the next generations to understand what a great leader he was,” she said.Tarana, an actress-turned-politician, said no name has yet been proposed for the role of Bangabandhu.The cast will also be from both countries in line with the agreement. Both countries will also share the cost of making the film, she added.The government has also shortlisted some Bangladeshi directors for the documentary on the Liberation War.Young filmmakers have also been named on this list, Tarana said.