Bangladesh: Pfizer vaccine to be administered from Monday

Prothom Alo English Desk(Dhaka)Published: 20 Jun 2021, 20:01In this file illustration photo taken on 17 November 2020 are pictured vials with COVID-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German partner BioNTechAFPPfizer-BioNTech vaccine inoculation will begin in Dhaka tomorrow, Monday, aiming to fight the Cornavirus pandemic.Line director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and a member of the Vaccine Distribution Committee, professor Shamsul Haq, disclosed it at a regular health bulletin on Sunday, reports UNB.“We have already received 100,620 doses of vaccine from the COVAX facility. We have preserved it. Necessary guidelines and training were given. We hope we will start inoculation with it Monday,” he said.At initial stages, the vaccination will start in three hospitals in Dhaka. They are - Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Kurmitola General Hospital.Those who got registered earlier for vaccination will be given priority, he added.On 27 May, the government approved the emergency use of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in the country. Earlier on 19 June, Bangladesh started administering Sinopharm vaccine doses across the country.The vaccination started in the capital and elsewhere of the country with 1.1 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).The vaccine doses are being administered at four hospitals in Dhaka district -- Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, and Mughda Medical College and Hospital.Health workers and police personnel, students of government and private medical and dental colleges, students of government institutes of nursing and midwifery, residents of dormitories of public universities, officers and employees working in important national projects, expatriate workers, cleaners, those who are engaged in burial and those who were excluded from vaccination earlier and citizens of other countries who are working here will be vaccinated on a priority basis.=====================================================================================UNB. DhakaPublished: 01 Jun 2021, 11:34PfizerIANSThe first consignment of 106,000 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Dhaka Monday night under the global vaccine initiative Covax facility.A regular flight of Emirates landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:10pm with the doses and Md Shamsul Haque, a line director at the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), received the jabs, Nasrin Akhter, a medical officer at the airport’s health centre, confirmed.COVAX, the facility set up by the World Health Organization and several non-profits to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to developing nations, is working in partnership with Unicef, developed and developing country vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others.On 27 May, the Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) approved the emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine.So far four vaccines – Oxford-AstraZeneca (Covishield), Sputnik-V, Sinopharm, and Pfizer-BioNTech – have got emergency use authorisation in the country.The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first coronavirus jab to show promising results in the latter stages of its testing process.It is a new type called an mRNA vaccine that uses a tiny fragment of genetic code from the pandemic virus that enables the body to fight Covid-19 and build immunity.The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the storage of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at standard refrigerator temperatures for up to one month, to make the vaccine more widely available