PAKISTAN DEMAND



Pakistan imported 10.5 million mt of thermal coal in 2018, according to UN Comtrade data, and this figure has beenforecast to rise to more than 20 million mt/year by 2020, and as high as 30 million mt/year by 2022-2024, when most of the power projects are expected to be completed.



Pakistan's 1,320 MW coal-fired power project by China Power Hub Generation Company is now operational, the government website states.



The plant will require about 4 million mt of thermal coal per year, which will imported from South Africa and Indonesia, according to the company website.



This follows the trend of Pakistan's two other power plants which burn imported coal - the Port Qasim power station and the Sahiwal power station - both with a nameplate capacity of 1,320 MW.



As well as these projects, several power plants are being constructed around the country's Thar coalfield, which produces mainly lower-grade thermal coal and lignite.



Aldina added that most of the power plants in Pakistan have been designed for Indonesian coal, but buyers could source for coal from other destinations for blending.



"South Africa has had to sell into India and Pakistan and other places since they cannot place much coal into Europe," he said.



For other coal producers, the additional demand from South Asia will likely open up new markets in years to come.



"It is not easy to enter into these markets, and new entrants will need time to build connections, but it is stilla positive sign, which means there will be new export markets for us," an Indonesia-based supplier said.

