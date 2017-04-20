What's new

Bangladesh overtakes India in per capita GDP: IMF

Bangladesh overtakes India in per capita GDP: IMF

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Published: 42 minutes ago

Bangladesh has overtaken its much-larger neighbour India in terms of per capita GDP in 2020, owing to a respectable performance on the economic front despite slowing growth coupled with a steep contraction in the India economy as a result of their coronavirus lockdown, reports UNB.

Per capita gross domestic product (GDP) is a global measure for gauging the prosperity of nations and is used by economists, along with GDP, to analyze the prosperity of a country, to go with its economic heft. It is calculated by dividing the GDP of a country by its population.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Economic Outlook (WEO) database, Bangladesh is going to pip India as its per capita GDP in dollar terms is likely to expand 4 per cent in 2020 to $1,888. Its per capita GDP is growing at a rate faster than its GDP.

Meanwhile, India's per capita GDP is expected to slump 10.5 per cent to $1,877, which is the lowest in the last four years. Its per capita GDP fell at a faster rate than its GDP. The GDP number for both countries is at current prices.

The IMF’s ‘World Economic Outlook: A Long and Difficult Ascent’ released on Tuesday said like many other emerging economies, Bangladesh’s gross domestic product growth decelerated to 3.8 per cent in 2020, by which it meant the 2019-20 fiscal. Growth is projected to rise to 4.4 per cent in 2021, i.e. the current fiscal 2020-21.

Among other South Asian countries, IMF estimated a 10.3% contraction for India's GDP in 2020, while Bhutan’s growth is estimated at 0.6%, Sri-Lanka at -4.6%, Pakistan -0.4% and Nepal's to remain flat.

The WEO database suggests that the Indian economy will be the worst hit from the pandemic in South Asia alongside Sri Lanka, whose per capita GDP is expected to shrink 4 per cent in the current calendar year.

In South Asia, Bhutan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives still lead Bangladesh on GDP per capita, although they are much smaller economies. India's per capita GDP, up until five years ago, was around 40 per cent higher than Bangladesh's. However, over the last five years, Bangladesh's per capita GDP has increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1 per cent, compared to 3.2 per cent growth recorded by India during the said period, according to BusinessToday.in, which first reported the switchover.

Covid slammed India, but they will rebound soon enough.


Anyhow, we were bound to overtake them some time in this decade, not that it should be our goal.


Competing with India shouldn't be our goal, India is just another malnourished backwater like our own country, we should be comparing to better countries.


You start by aiming high, setting seemingly unachievable targets is step one of success. Overtaking India in terms of per capita income isn't a proper target.
 
DalalErMaNodi said:
Covid slammed India, but they will rebound soon enough.


Anyhow, we were bound to overtake them some time in this decade, not that it should be our goal.


Competing with India shouldn't be our goal, India is just another malnourished backwater like our own country, we should be comparing to better countries.


You start by aiming high, setting seemingly unachievable targets is step one of success. Overtaking India in terms of per capita income isn't a proper target.
GDP percapita is just a measure of final goods and services produced, partly consumed and rest exported per person in a year in the country.

Clearly Bangladesh must be producing textiles and I don't know what else to have this higher per capita GDP. You govt revenue is not anywhere near India. Your consumption too is not. Your exports per capita are also low compared to India. Your saving rate of 30% is just about same as India. Your stock market is not even worth mentioning. I am guessing may be real estate is a big play in Bangladesh. And also the inflation, by which products will be costlier, you could be using more money to buy same product than in India. Other than that there is no explanation.

Higher per capita unaccompanied by higher consumption is useless.
 
Only for 2020.
In the very same paper IMF released, it was written that in 2021, India's per capita income will grow at 8.8% against Bangladesh's 5.4%. And that in 2021 India per capita will reach to $2,001 and Bangladesh will be $1900. Reading half things.
 
Mighty Lion said:
Only for 2020.
In the very same paper IMF released, it was written that in 2021, India's per capita income will grow at 8.8% against Bangladesh's 5.4%. And that in 2021 India per capita will reach to $2,001 and Bangladesh will be $1900. Reading half things.
Wait it was IMF mid year review. It took -23% of our june quarter and extrapolated it for the entire year. Also their assumed dollar exchange rate was rupees 77.5. Today Indian rupee is 73.25. That's about 6% correction. There are other assumptions too. So this is not the final figure even for this year.
 
This is how it should be, before British colonialism screwed up East Bengal with their engineered mega famine and systematic destruction of our textile industry, Bengal was the most prosperous part of the Sub Continent. Bengal provided 50 percent of Mughal tax revenue which indicate the sheer economic activities in this region.
 
DalalErMaNodi said:
Covid slammed India, but they will rebound soon enough.


Anyhow, we were bound to overtake them some time in this decade, not that it should be our goal.


Competing with India shouldn't be our goal, India is just another malnourished backwater like our own country, we should be comparing to better countries.


You start by aiming high, setting seemingly unachievable targets is step one of success. Overtaking India in terms of per capita income isn't a proper target.
Yes COVID has an effect . But we do acknowledge openly that BD has done a great job in keeping its focus on economic growth and performed well. Hearty congradulations on this extremely well deserved accomplishment. Wish you all the best for your future.

And as for bouncing back...of course we'll bounce back and beat you to take the title again... 8-) ...that's the kind of competition on economic front that the subcontinent needs more than anythingelse :laugh:
Protest_again said:
Wait it was IMF mid year review. It took -23% of our june quarter and extrapolated it for the entire year. Also their assumed dollar exchange rate was rupees 77.5. Today Indian rupee is 73.25. That's about 6% correction. There are other assumptions too. So this is not the final figure even for this year.
don't be petty. They have done EXTREMELY good work. And man that woman sheikh hasina knows how to get what she wants. She made MMS walk the plank on electricity supply and then hung modi upside down on many trade concessions. She has represented the interests of her people very well indeed. And the results are here for the world to see.
 
It will only be a matter of time before Sub-Saharan Africa also overtakes India in GDP per capita.
 
