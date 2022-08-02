What's new

Bangladesh Outshone India. Now It Must Learn from its Neighbor.

Opinion | Bangladesh outshone India, now it must learn from its neighbor
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters) In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters)5 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 06:57 AM ISTAndy Mukherjee, Bloomberg

Bangladesh-India: Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons.

The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive — it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market — authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.

A cheaper taka will quicken inflation from a nine-year high of 7.6% by raising the cost of imported energy. Shortages of expensive natural gas are threatening power cuts through 2026, hurting manufacturers. There could be ripple effects. If the dollar crunch precipitates a deep slowdown and a surge in bad loans, rescuing the financial sector with taxpayers’ money may put the government’s junk-grade credit rating (Ba3, according to Moody’s Investors Service) under strain.

This is where policy makers could draw a parallel with India, the largest economy in South Asia. The first clue is that a hard-currency financing crunch — the kind that besets almost every developing country occasionally — does slow things down if it impairs the domestic banking system. When the Indian central bank ran out of dollars for imports in 1990-91 and New Delhi had to seek an IMF rescue, India’s per capita income was $390. For a $10 increase to $400, the country had to wait until 1996. It took that long partly because — even three years into stabilization — a quarter of the Indian banking system’s assets were nonperforming.

A second lesson is that the lean years must be spent on reforms that would give the economy a fresh growth spurt: In India’s case, it meant lowering trade barriers, dismantling industrial licensing, and joining up local enterprises with global capital. That gave India enough fuel to nearly quadruple the 1996 per capita income to $1,500 by 2012. But because India hadn’t done enough to improve the governance of its financial system, excessive credit directed toward large projects of dubious value eventually became a dampener.

Just as India was losing momentum, Bangladesh was taking off. Per capita income, a little over $1,000 about a decade ago, surged past $2,600 last year, a fifth higher than India’s. Real living standards, adjusted for inflation and differences in the purchasing power of their currencies, are still 4% higher in the bigger economy, but Bangladesh has managed to narrow the gap from 11% in 2013, the year in which the unsafe Rana Plaza factory building collapsed in Dhaka, killing more than 1,100 garment workers.

What went right for Bangladesh? For one thing, it played to its strength, garnering a slice of global low-skill exports — readymade garments — in line with its share of working-age people among poor countries. India went for high-skilled software, business-process outsourcing and finance, benefiting a tiny fraction of its 1 billion-person-strong workforce, according to a 2020 paper by economist Shoumitro Chatterjee of Pennsylvania State University and Arvind Subramanian, formerly India’s chief economic adviser.

New research by Amit Basole, an economist at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, shows the difference in outcomes: Bangladesh generated three times more employment from every 1% of output growth than India between 2010 and 2018.
.
 
Last edited:
Click to expand...
L

Lava820

FULL MEMBER
Jul 19, 2022
106
-6
69
Country
India
Location
India
Rushd Alam said:
!!!Bangladesh Outshone India. Now It Must Learn from its Neighbor.!!!

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons.

The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive — it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market — authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons.

The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive — it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market — authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.
Click to expand...
Gdp per capita of India according to IMF:$2,520

Gdp per capita of bangladesh according to imf: $2,360
 
D

DabbuSardar

MEMBER

New Recruit

Jul 28, 2022
3
0
Country
India
Location
United States
Bro take a breath, imagine being listed with Timor and some place called Tuvalu, and having to celebrate that.
Are you being sarcastic?
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,101
4
34,076
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Lava820 said:
Gdp per capita of India according to IMF:$2,520

Gdp per capita of bangladesh according to imf: $2,360
Click to expand...

Thank you Gita Gopinath of IMF for saving India from embarrassment - cook some numbers, all in a day's game !!

en.wikipedia.org

Gita Gopinath - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

Modi bribed here with the following accolade so she had to return the favor. Plus there is the prospect of becoming finance minister in India at some point.

en.wikipedia.org

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org
 
Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
22,101
4
34,076
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
This is the full article (an unofficial opinion piece), not half of it.

Opinion | Bangladesh outshone India, now it must learn from its neighbor​

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters)
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters)5 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 06:57 AM ISTAndy Mukherjee, Bloomberg

Bangladesh-India: Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons.

The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive — it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market — authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.

A cheaper taka will quicken inflation from a nine-year high of 7.6% by raising the cost of imported energy. Shortages of expensive natural gas are threatening power cuts through 2026, hurting manufacturers. There could be ripple effects. If the dollar crunch precipitates a deep slowdown and a surge in bad loans, rescuing the financial sector with taxpayers’ money may put the government’s junk-grade credit rating (Ba3, according to Moody’s Investors Service) under strain.

This is where policy makers could draw a parallel with India, the largest economy in South Asia. The first clue is that a hard-currency financing crunch — the kind that besets almost every developing country occasionally — does slow things down if it impairs the domestic banking system. When the Indian central bank ran out of dollars for imports in 1990-91 and New Delhi had to seek an IMF rescue, India’s per capita income was $390. For a $10 increase to $400, the country had to wait until 1996. It took that long partly because — even three years into stabilization — a quarter of the Indian banking system’s assets were nonperforming.

A second lesson is that the lean years must be spent on reforms that would give the economy a fresh growth spurt: In India’s case, it meant lowering trade barriers, dismantling industrial licensing, and joining up local enterprises with global capital. That gave India enough fuel to nearly quadruple the 1996 per capita income to $1,500 by 2012. But because India hadn’t done enough to improve the governance of its financial system, excessive credit directed toward large projects of dubious value eventually became a dampener.

Just as India was losing momentum, Bangladesh was taking off. Per capita income, a little over $1,000 about a decade ago, surged past $2,600 last year, a fifth higher than India’s. Real living standards, adjusted for inflation and differences in the purchasing power of their currencies, are still 4% higher in the bigger economy, but Bangladesh has managed to narrow the gap from 11% in 2013, the year in which the unsafe Rana Plaza factory building collapsed in Dhaka, killing more than 1,100 garment workers.

What went right for Bangladesh? For one thing, it played to its strength, garnering a slice of global low-skill exports — readymade garments — in line with its share of working-age people among poor countries. India went for high-skilled software, business-process outsourcing and finance, benefiting a tiny fraction of its 1 billion-person-strong workforce, according to a 2020 paper by economist Shoumitro Chatterjee of Pennsylvania State University and Arvind Subramanian, formerly India’s chief economic adviser.

New research by Amit Basole, an economist at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, shows the difference in outcomes: Bangladesh generated three times more employment from every 1% of output growth than India between 2010 and 2018.

Rushd Alam said:
Please dispute with Washington post and its Indian reporter Andy Mukherjee.
Click to expand...

Yup - the Washington Post says Per capita nominal GDP in Bangladesh exceeded $2600. But bhakt tits are not calm, they need to beat their haddi-wala scrawny chests.....

But I am puzzled as to the reason for using Rohingya Refugee pictures for Bangladesh - illustrating our people....!?!

Meanwhile this is what a sectarian and caste-ist mess India is that is holding it down development wise. This is in Andhra by a lower grade OBC caste who burned down a whole train asking for job and education quotas. Think about what level of frustration one must face before they can take steps like this - and above all in a place like India, populated by meek and compliant people!

No Thank You India, we in Bangladesh don't have to learn this lesson from you !!

East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam.
East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam on Jan 31, 2016. The violence broke ...

East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam on Jan 31, 2016. The violence broke ...

East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam on Jan 31, 2016. The violence broke ...

East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam on Jan 31, 2016. The violence broke ...

East Godavari: Protestors belonging to Kapu caste set a train on fire and blocked rail and road traffic in East Godavari district, about 100 km from Visakhapatnam on Jan 31, 2016. The violence broke ...
 
Last edited:
Rushd Alam

Rushd Alam

FULL MEMBER
May 15, 2022
333
0
359
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Bilal9 said:
This is the full article (an unofficial opinion piece), not half of it.

Opinion | Bangladesh outshone India, now it must learn from its neighbor​

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters)
In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. (Reuters)5 min read.Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 06:57 AM ISTAndy Mukherjee, Bloomberg

Bangladesh-India: Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations.

In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, and exactly 50 years after it became independent, Bangladesh passed a major test. Last year, the United Nations decided to strike the South Asian economy off its list of the world’s least developed nations. In fact, its per capita national income is now higher than that of India next door. Celebrations, however, were interrupted by a rude jolt: A hard-currency shortage serious enough to require a bailout by the International Monetary Fund.

Will the imbalance derail the graduation ceremony, which the UN has set for 2026? More importantly, will it slow down progress toward the next milestone: an upper-middle-income status for its 167 million people in the next 20 years? Bangladesh’s bigger neighbor can offer some clues — and lessons.

The central bank in Dhaka has seen its foreign-exchange coffers shrink by 13% over the past year to $40 billion as it unsuccessfully defended the currency at about 86 taka to the dollar. The current reserves can pay for almost four months of imports. Since coverage of less than three months is considered dangerous, the loan Bangladesh is seeking from IMF appears to be preemptive -- unlike in bankrupt Sri Lanka where authorities are desperate for funds. The problem, however, is that in belatedly allowing the taka to become more competitive — it has officially eased to 95, though the currency quoted last week at 112 to the dollar in the market — authorities may risk worsening internal imbalance.

A cheaper taka will quicken inflation from a nine-year high of 7.6% by raising the cost of imported energy. Shortages of expensive natural gas are threatening power cuts through 2026, hurting manufacturers. There could be ripple effects. If the dollar crunch precipitates a deep slowdown and a surge in bad loans, rescuing the financial sector with taxpayers’ money may put the government’s junk-grade credit rating (Ba3, according to Moody’s Investors Service) under strain.

This is where policy makers could draw a parallel with India, the largest economy in South Asia. The first clue is that a hard-currency financing crunch — the kind that besets almost every developing country occasionally — does slow things down if it impairs the domestic banking system. When the Indian central bank ran out of dollars for imports in 1990-91 and New Delhi had to seek an IMF rescue, India’s per capita income was $390. For a $10 increase to $400, the country had to wait until 1996. It took that long partly because — even three years into stabilization — a quarter of the Indian banking system’s assets were nonperforming.

A second lesson is that the lean years must be spent on reforms that would give the economy a fresh growth spurt: In India’s case, it meant lowering trade barriers, dismantling industrial licensing, and joining up local enterprises with global capital. That gave India enough fuel to nearly quadruple the 1996 per capita income to $1,500 by 2012. But because India hadn’t done enough to improve the governance of its financial system, excessive credit directed toward large projects of dubious value eventually became a dampener.

Just as India was losing momentum, Bangladesh was taking off. Per capita income, a little over $1,000 about a decade ago, surged past $2,600 last year, a fifth higher than India’s. Real living standards, adjusted for inflation and differences in the purchasing power of their currencies, are still 4% higher in the bigger economy, but Bangladesh has managed to narrow the gap from 11% in 2013, the year in which the unsafe Rana Plaza factory building collapsed in Dhaka, killing more than 1,100 garment workers.

What went right for Bangladesh? For one thing, it played to its strength, garnering a slice of global low-skill exports — readymade garments — in line with its share of working-age people among poor countries. India went for high-skilled software, business-process outsourcing and finance, benefiting a tiny fraction of its 1 billion-person-strong workforce, according to a 2020 paper by economist Shoumitro Chatterjee of Pennsylvania State University and Arvind Subramanian, formerly India’s chief economic adviser.

New research by Amit Basole, an economist at the Azim Premji University in Bengaluru, shows the difference in outcomes: Bangladesh generated three times more employment from every 1% of output growth than India between 2010 and 2018.



Yup - the Washington Post says Per capita nominal GDP in Bangladesh exceeded $2600. But bhakt tits are not calm.....
Click to expand...
Thanks bro will copy and paste on the first post.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

GamoAccu
Bangladesh Outshone India. Now It Must Learn from its Neighbor
Replies
1
Views
14
Lava820
L
B
India to continue trailing Bangladesh's per capita income over next 6 years: IMF data
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
Black Tornado
Black Tornado
B
A global recession in the making: Can Bangladesh avoid it?
Replies
2
Views
266
MH.Yang
MH.Yang
Homo Sapiens
Purchasing power parity critical for per capita estimate: BIDS meet
2
Replies
21
Views
716
Destranator
D
B
Bangladesh, 41st largest economy in the world now
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom