Bangladesh-origin Imran Khan made chairman of Aleph Holding

Published: 13:45, 17 June 2021 Update: 18:01, 17 June 2021Aleph Holding, global partner to the world's biggest digital media players, has announced to appoint Bangladeshi origin Imran Khan as chairman of its Board. Photo: CourtesyImran Khan, a renowned technology investor and entrepreneur, will work closely with Gaston Taratuta, Founder and CEO of Aleph Holding, as the organisation eyes significant new growth targets, said a press release on Thursday.Imran Khan, born and raised in Bangladesh, was a prominent debater during his early days.He moved to the United States as a student and on completion of his graduation from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business in 2000.He was responsible for leading two of the largest tech IPOs - Alibaba and Snap – and was known for joining businesses that are primed for accelerated growth.Aleph is on track to hit $1bn in revenue this year and Imran Khan will help the company scale beyond this milestone by accessing new markets, acquiring additional partners and diversifying its service and technologies.Aleph connects the biggest players in digital media (including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok) with the advertisers that rely on them, whether they're global brands or aspiring entrepreneurs.The company ensures opportunities offered by digital media available in every corner in the globe and does it in over 70 markets worldwide."I first met Gaston Taratuta five years ago when his firm won a major contract with Snap. Since then, I have kept an eye on the company because Aleph's business model is unique. The organisation has a global infrastructure that is underpinned by genuine local expertise and combines this with innovative technology in a way no other business in this space can.I've been impressed by the breath of the platforms they represent as well as the positive impact they have for advertisers in every market they enter. This is a model with a profound opportunity to scale," he said."Imran brings a huge amount of expertise to our business and his combination of entrepreneurial thinking and global technology experience are the perfect fit for the next stage in our journey," said Gaston Taratuta, CEO of Aleph Holding."I founded the business in 2005 with just $5,000, and today we're looking to close a year at $1bn in revenue. We see significant new commercial opportunities in Aleph, and Imran will play a key role in helping us achieve the goal," he said.