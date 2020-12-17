Bangladesh: One in five people live below poverty line

Though some countries like BD have made some significant progress in some areas, there is a trend that you have to take into account :

- Like private/public listed companies, many governments spent a large amount of money in PR campaigns to paint much rosier pictures than the actual one. They hire professional PR companies who manage various types of publications. Why ? They want investments, jack up credit ratings to borrow more and silent critics on corruptions/democracy/human rights/environmental issues.

South East Asian countries started this practice first. Remember, Asian Tiger brand ? Then China and India agressively have taken this practice to a new level.

We do not see these sorts of PR campaigns in advanced countries like Germany or Japan. Instead , they always warn of unemployment, economic slow downs etc. Because, their objectives are to warn people of the upcoming danger. We do the same in Pakistan as we always look for faults in our country so that government can do something about it. We Pakistanis will be the first people to laugh if Pakistan government tries to paint Pakistan as the next Sweden or Canada.