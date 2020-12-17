What's new

Bangladesh: One in five people live below poverty line

Rusty

Rusty

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
8,632
3
13,742
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Our Bangladeshi friends here have been posting non stop about how Bangladesh is essentially a super power now.

Interestingly AlJazeera shows the reality of super power growth rate Bangladesh.
Please don't take this for trolling, it's just for educational purpose.

 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,864
1
113,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
man i have said million times and i will say again . all thee facts and figures numbers have very limited effect on poors lives . internet guys will keep jumping up and down and poor of south asia will keep suffering .
over population / short of land / floods/corruption / education and health issues /jobless masses / will keep here even after 100 years in real world .its because BD got first such boom so they are over excited .

in my early age i have twice pakistani economy boom but very little effect on people life



 
Avicenna

Avicenna

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 18, 2016
4,879
3
7,746
Country
United States
Location
Bangladesh
Rusty said:
Our Bangladeshi friends here have been posting non stop about how Bangladesh is essentially a super power now.

Interestingly AlJazeera shows the reality of super power growth rate Bangladesh.
Please don't take this for trolling, it's just for educational purpose.

Click to expand...
Lets shut this down right here.

NO ONE is claiming Bangladesh is a superpower.

And just as easily these scenes can be from anywhere in South Asia.

Pointless thread.
 
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,521
-6
2,611
Country
India
Location
Germany
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
The only way for BD to become middle income country is to push about 20mln BDz into West Bengal and Assam...

This will create massive increase in income for BDs and they will have less public spending on healthcare/education... freeing up capital for infrastructure and industrial development....

Also, down the road these BDs in India will create massive ethnic group for GreatBangladesh!

By the reaction of Hindutva/RSS it looks like BD is following this strategy of Conquest by Stealth!
Click to expand...


Assamese hate bengalis----Hindu,Muslim doesnot matter...even if Greater Bangladesh ever comes to being..it will certainly not include the North -East.Assam or Sikkim


What Bangladesh has been doing right and should do more is reduce the fertility rate (something India should learn from them).....I wish a India where population is no more than 600 Million and a Bangladesh with a population of 50 million
 
Indus Pakistan

Indus Pakistan

ELITE MEMBER
May 7, 2012
18,638
185
53,791
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Imran Khan said:
in my early age i have twice pakistani economy boom but very little effect on people life
Click to expand...
The reason was the driver for the boom were artificial and caused by the huge input of US dollar aid/grants under Ayub, Zia and Musharaf. It's like you giving a beggar Rs100,000 and he starts living it rich for a week but when the money runs out he is back to his begging station. This is what Pakistani boom cycles were.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,864
1
113,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Indus Pakistan said:
The reason was the driver for the boom were artificial and caused by the huge input of US dollar aid/grants under Ayub, Zia and Musharaf. It's like you giving a beggar Rs100,000 and he starts living it rich for a week but when the money runs out he is back to his begging station. This is what Pakistani boom cycles were.
Click to expand...
ok lets see india why its going up and down ? brazil sometime 7% sometime 2% . every economy has up and downs sir . funny thing is BD guys here just want to go up and up and up which is not possible in real world . in 2025 may be bd economy grow 8% or may be 3% no one can say anything ,.
 
Rusty

Rusty

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2011
8,632
3
13,742
Country
Canada
Location
Pakistan
Avicenna said:
Lets shut this down right here.

NO ONE is claiming Bangladesh is a superpower.

And just as easily these scenes can be from anywhere in South Asia.

Pointless thread.
Click to expand...
according to certain members here, Bangladesh is going to be a developed nation in the next 5-10 years and is already a paradise compared to Pakistan.

Obviously this video was paid for by the ISI and those people in the video are just Pakistanis.
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
57,864
1
113,588
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Rusty said:
according to certain members here, Bangladesh is going to be a developed nation in the next 5-10 years and is already a paradise compared to Pakistan.

Obviously this video was paid for by the ISI and those people in the video are just Pakistanis.
Click to expand...
New new kuch pesy a jay to yehi feel hota hai hahahahaha i still remeber in 2005 to 10 when india start devloup they think they have best roads on earth until we ahow them m2 m1 images :p:
 
Old School

Old School

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 16, 2010
2,472
1
3,161
Though some countries like BD have made some significant progress in some areas, there is a trend that you have to take into account :
- Like private/public listed companies, many governments spent a large amount of money in PR campaigns to paint much rosier pictures than the actual one. They hire professional PR companies who manage various types of publications. Why ? They want investments, jack up credit ratings to borrow more and silent critics on corruptions/democracy/human rights/environmental issues.
South East Asian countries started this practice first. Remember, Asian Tiger brand ? Then China and India agressively have taken this practice to a new level.
We do not see these sorts of PR campaigns in advanced countries like Germany or Japan. Instead , they always warn of unemployment, economic slow downs etc. Because, their objectives are to warn people of the upcoming danger. We do the same in Pakistan as we always look for faults in our country so that government can do something about it. We Pakistanis will be the first people to laugh if Pakistan government tries to paint Pakistan as the next Sweden or Canada.
 
Last edited:
Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,521
-6
2,611
Country
India
Location
Germany
Imran Khan said:
ok lets see india why its going up and down ? brazil sometime 7% sometime 2% . every economy has up and downs sir . funny thing is BD guys here just want to go up and up and up which is not possible in real world . in 2025 may be bd economy grow 8% or may be 3% no one can say anything ,.
Click to expand...

Brazil has already maxxed out its potential for a few decades now...They reached the ceiling for an 87 IQ nation ...it is only boom bust cycles for them for the last 40 years

neither India,nor Pakistan, not even SL,BD have maxxed out their human potential
 
Last edited:
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
4,998
16
8,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
The pervailing and enforced TechnoFeudalism is designed to keep any form of future challenge to the Hierachy to minimum... it is clearly shown in the Governing Global Model...

To break away from this Continum would require more than nuclear weapons... as of now.. no Asian country has shown that it has the capacity or will to break path...

Global Capital is quite integerated and it is rather satisfied with how things are... growth or ceiling for growth per country/region is not that independent or policy dependent as 'economists' or politicoz tell ya...

Not very long from now... everyone would be begging for SDR to reign supreme... and so it shall be.

Within the confines of the GlobalCapital thresholds for Conflict... KillingFields are allowed, of course.

HumanBlueprint allows such things to continue...

Regarding, human potential reaching ceiling/maxing... well... that potential leaves by the plane loads and shall be leaving by the same...
Click to expand...
Kia haal hain lala
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
4,998
16
8,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
O yaar,

Sub theek hai... Khuda ka shukar hae... bus beytuki postain perr kar thak gaya tha...isliay asliat /haqeeqat thori si...aur kuch nahi...

Ap sunao kia haal hae, Charmer?

Lala Mangus
Click to expand...
Jo bat hai, boring threads, no more interesting content, sochra hon time nikal kar 1 bohat lambi case study banakar post kardun. Topic will be a surprise, i bet you won’t be disappointed
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,876
7
20,382
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Avicenna said:
Lets shut this down right here.

NO ONE is claiming Bangladesh is a superpower.

And just as easily these scenes can be from anywhere in South Asia.

Pointless thread.
Click to expand...
This is just a troll thread and no BD'shi ever claimed that BD'shis were richer than either Indians or Pakistanis.
Right now in terms of accumulated wealth: Pakistani > Indian > BD'shi.

Per capita income is not the same as accumulated wealth and some are too dim to understand this concept while others ignore this to troll BD.
 
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
4,998
16
8,786
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mangus Ortus Novem said:
Please, I shall be delighted to challenge you and push you... frankly, rather brain dead thread ...even RSS/Hindutvaz are utterly boring... same old, same old... rather sad...one would expect some flavour in Fascism.. but alas...boring!!!!!

I did try to create interest in The American Vlogger thread.... but you flipped a bit...

I don't mind if people troll but the elegance, quality or orginality of trolling is also missing... I guess people have said what they could... and it is not suprising...how else could it be...


Regarding, BD Economy... well... it is on borrowed time... and is in make belief phase... we had Rising India as well...not so long ago... the only way BD can become middle income.. if it pushes its poverty into india... no other way will it become anything more than that... not saying it out of ill will but facts!

We need a corner of Attempts at Orginality...

Mangus

I Shall post tomorrow in your Art thread... will try to compose a bit educational one... try I say!
Click to expand...
I was seriously confused in that vedic thread, however, it does seem interesting, i will try to dig deep when free to do all this
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
With 1 in 5 workers ‘skilled’, India ranks 129 among 162
Replies
11
Views
351
jamahir
jamahir
Reichsmarschall
Half of the world’s poor live in just 5 countries
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
4K
Nilgiri
Nilgiri
B
Rapidly growing Bangladesh has not left the poor behind
Replies
2
Views
503
God Parshuram
G
B
The story of a floating people
Replies
5
Views
498
Joe Shearer
Joe Shearer
B
Foreign investment will flood Bangladesh if doing business is made easier
Replies
1
Views
436
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom