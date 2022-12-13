Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming economic crisis and political instability to its eastFor the first time

What's new

Bangladesh on razor's edge: Why India must wake up to the looming economic crisis and political instability to its east

Nergal

Nergal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
5,957
3
6,633
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

( A great analysis from fatherland of BAL spoiled brats)​

(Here is a poor quality Bengali translation of this whole article in the daily inqilab ! Perhaps they used Google translation!)


If non Bengalis are interested read the original source ( premium) !

Original source -

indianexpress.com

Bangladesh on razor’s edge: Why India must wake up to the looming economic crisis and political instability to its east

For the first time since 2009, Sheikh Hasina is on the back foot and a Sri Lanka-level macro-economic breakdown is a possibility. There is a dire need for calibrated behind-the-scenes intervention by regional powers, especially India
indianexpress.com indianexpress.com
 

Nergal

Nergal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
5,957
3
6,633
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
SoulSpokesman said:
BAL lackeys' opinions are more than welcome!

Here it is:

Not again!

Regards
Click to expand...
Dada , why you are upset? It's an article published by India Express!

First I copied and paste the inqilab article, but the Bengali quality is very poor lol ( maybe they used Google translator) .

Apni Bangali , so chaile pore dekhte paren

That's why posted the video and as evidence posted original premium link!
 

