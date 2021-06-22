Bangladesh on list as US unveils plan to share 55m doses vaccine globally The White House announced the distribution list for 55 million does on Monday

Bangladesh on list as US unveils plan to share 55m doses vaccine globally

Diplomatic CorrespondentDhakaUpdated: 22 Jun 2021, 19:50A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka on 22 June 2021AFPThe United State has unveiled its plan to share 55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines globally from its own supply and through the global vaccine initiative COVAX, keeping Bangladesh on the list.The White House announced the distribution list for 55 million doses on Monday.Approximately 16 million doses will be shared through COVAX with 18 countries in Asia, including Bangladesh and seven other South Asian countries. Besides, approximately 14 million vaccines will be shared with 30 countries and alliances, including Bangladesh.The new US president, Joe Biden, pledged to allocate 80 million doses of vaccine to various countries. Earlier in the beginning of this June, a plan was also unveiled to supply 25 million (2.5 crore) doses in the first phase. Other than this, Biden announced that the US would purchase 500 million (50 crore) Pfizer doses and distribute them to the world’s poorest nations.On 3 June, the White House announced the distribution of 25 million doses, keeping an allocation of 7 million (70 lakh) for the countries in Asia including, Bangladesh.People wait to receive a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital (BSMMU), in Dhaka on 22 June 2021AFPAccording to the statement available on the White House website, approximately 41 of 55 million doses will be shared through COVAX with 14 million for Latin America and the Caribbean, 16 million for Asia and 10 million for Africa.Approximately 14 million doses of vaccines will be shared with regional priorities and other recipients, keeping 30 countries including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Ukraine and Vietnam on the list.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said the United States would implement the plan as quickly as possible.However, the US administration believes they would face barriers related to supply and storage of those vaccines. Safety and regulatory information had to be shared, proper storage temperatures for the vaccines had to be ensured, and language barriers had to be overcome, she added.The vaccine doses will be taken from the US supply of Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, and Johnson & Johnson shots. However, if AstraZeneca's vaccine gets a green light from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it would likely to be added to list of the vaccines.