What's new

Bangladesh offers help to Afghanistan for peace, progress

The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,999
0
7,227
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday offered help to Afghanistan in their efforts for development, stressing that peace is a must for progress.

‘Peace is a must for development,’ she said when outgoing Afghan ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad met her at her official residence Ganobhaban.

PM’s press secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

She said non-government organisations like BRAC were working for the socio-economic development of Afghanistan.

The prime minister said the government has involved people so that their support can help to establish peace.

She mentioned that the government was working to establish poverty- and hunger-free Bangladesh which was the dream of the country’s founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Talking about coronavirus, she said the whole world was reeling under various problems caused by this menace. ‘We’ve been fighting this menace.’

She termed relations between Bangladesh and Afghanistan wonderful as both the countries have been working together in many international forums.

She also conveyed greetings to the Afghanistan president.

Afghanistan ambassador Abdul Qayoom Malikzad congratulated the prime minister on the occasion of Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

Showing deep respect to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, he said the historic March 7 speech of Sheikh Mujib had been translated into their local language.

He said the relations between the two countries had been strengthened under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and termed Bangladesh’s development a ‘role model for all’.

The ambassador thanked the prime minister for extending cooperation to Afghan embassy in Bangladesh.

Regarding trade and business between the two countries, he said there was enough scope to enhance that, particularly in the private sector.

He urged the prime minister to reopen Bangladesh’s embassy in Afghanistan.

Principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus was present on the occasion.

www.newagebd.net

Bangladesh offers help to Afghanistan for peace, progress

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday offered help to Afghanistan in their efforts for development, stressing that peace is a must for progress...
www.newagebd.net www.newagebd.net
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

T
Bangladesh now a development model
Replies
1
Views
391
fallstuff
fallstuff
Homo Sapiens
Featured Bangladesh to seek OIC finance for Gambia’s legal battle over Rohingyas
Replies
6
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
HAIDER
UAE gets Israeli visa exemptions, a first for Arab world
Replies
10
Views
337
atan651
A
Yankee-stani
YEAR IN REVIEW – SOUTH ASIA:
Replies
0
Views
275
Yankee-stani
Yankee-stani
xeuss
The Rise of a Hindu Vigilante in the Age of WhatsApp and Modi
Replies
11
Views
1K
Markandeya
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom