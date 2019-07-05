Bangladesh now largest contributor of troops to UN peacekeeping missions Over 6,700 personnel are deployed in eight out of the 13 missions across the world

Bangladesh is now the largest contributor of troops in UN peacekeeping missions, says the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate (ISPR).In a media statement on Saturday, it said that a total of 6,731 personnel are now stationed worldwide, which includes the armed forces, police and UN military experts on missions and staff officers.According to figures by the United Nations Peacekeeping, as of August this year, 644 members of Bangladesh Police, 29 UNMEM (United Nations Military Expert on Mission), 5,943 armed forces troops and 115 staff officers are now deployed in different missions.Ethiopia is in the second position with 6,662 members while Rwanda follows with 6322 members.Bangladeshi peacekeepers are currently deployed in eight out of 13 peacekeeping missions in Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Western Sahara, Mali, Central African Republic, Yemen and Lebanon.Bangladesh was the largest contributor to peacekeeping missions in 2011, 2014 and 2015, second largest in 2012, 2012, 2013, 2017 and 2018, third in 2019 while fourth largest in 2016.