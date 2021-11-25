Black_cats
Bangladesh not invited in Biden's Summit for Democracy
Highlights:
- India, Pakistan, Nepal have been invited
- Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been excluded
- China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list
Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been invited whereas Afghanistan and Sri Lanka could not make it to the list.
The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China.
However, China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list.
Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will take place in the online conference.
Traditional Arab allies of the US — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are not invited, reports Firstpost.
Biden invited Brazil even though its far right president, Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised as having an authoritarian bent and was a firm supporter of Donald Trump.
In Europe, Poland was invited to the summit despite persistent tension with the European Union over its human rights record. Hungary, led by hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was not invited.
In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are among the countries on the list.
In announcing the summit back in August, the White House said the meeting would "galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."
