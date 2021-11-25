Bangladesh not invited in Biden’s Summit for Democracy

The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China

Highlights:

India, Pakistan, Nepal have been invited

Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been excluded

China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list

TBS Report24 November, 2021, 10:40 amLast modified: 24 November, 2021, 11:44 amUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. ReutersUS President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. ReutersBangladesh is not among the 110 countries which have been invited to the US President Joe Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy, according to a list disclosed by the White House.Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been invited whereas Afghanistan and Sri Lanka could not make it to the list.The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China.However, China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list.Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will take place in the online conference.Traditional Arab allies of the US — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are not invited, reports Firstpost.Biden invited Brazil even though its far right president, Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised as having an authoritarian bent and was a firm supporter of Donald Trump.In Europe, Poland was invited to the summit despite persistent tension with the European Union over its human rights record. Hungary, led by hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was not invited.In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are among the countries on the list.In announcing the summit back in August, the White House said the meeting would "galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."