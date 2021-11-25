What's new

Bangladesh not invited in Biden’s Summit for Democracy

WORLD+BIZ
TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 10:40 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 11:44 am

The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the administration's continued drawdown efforts in Afghanistan in a speech from the East Room at the White House in Washington US, July 8, 2021. Reuters

Highlights:
  • India, Pakistan, Nepal have been invited
  • Afghanistan, Sri Lanka have been excluded
  • China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list
Bangladesh is not among the 110 countries which have been invited to the US President Joe Biden's virtual Summit for Democracy, according to a list disclosed by the White House.

Among the South Asian countries, India, Pakistan and Nepal have been invited whereas Afghanistan and Sri Lanka could not make it to the list.

The summit, which is going to be held on December 9-10, has invited Taiwan which is likely to increase tension between US and China.

However, China, Turkey and Russia were missing from the list.

Among the countries of the Middle East, only Israel and Iraq will take place in the online conference.

Traditional Arab allies of the US — Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, are not invited, reports Firstpost.

Biden invited Brazil even though its far right president, Jair Bolsonaro has been criticised as having an authoritarian bent and was a firm supporter of Donald Trump.

In Europe, Poland was invited to the summit despite persistent tension with the European Union over its human rights record. Hungary, led by hardline nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, was not invited.

In Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Nigeria and Niger are among the countries on the list.

In announcing the summit back in August, the White House said the meeting would "galvanise commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights."

This may or may not be an issue...

For BD we need to balance between competing interest so positive spin could be that this is good because it does not force us to decline or accept thereby giving the perception of alignment with one over the other. Hopefully this is the case and US recognised BD sensibilities.

The negative spin is BD has not been invited because US does not see it as a weighty global player, does not see it has the capability to make independent descision or already chosen its position either for or against US.

For me personally BD concentration should only be economy.... let others waste their time as they see fit...this is very little to do with democracy.... its US taking temperature vis-a-vis its global position to calibrate next moves.
 
আপনি উদোর পিন্ডি বুদোর ঘাড়ে দিচ্ছেন কেন ? What are you talking nhere in your usual way? And why do you devitate from the point that BD has not been invited because your mentor Hasina Bibi and her BAL party win election by filling up the vote boxes the night before.

Do you think only you know this and American establishment does not know any thing about BAL style democracy?

Bloody Chetona idiot!!! Keep quite or stay with the theme of this thread.
You are someone who pollutes this forum with regularly with verbal diarrhea do not have a position to to call anyone out.

If you do not like what I say...jog on with your hindutva buddies....
 
কালা আদমি , ইংলিশ দুই ফ্ল্যাগ লইয়া আইছ চেতনারে সাহায্যের লাইগ্যা। ব্যাটা বেশরম !!!
So what? Is anyone other than hindutva goons such as you remotely confused as to where my loyalties lie?
 
Razakar Joe Biden! It's clear that he took money from his master Pakistan and didn't invite Bangladesh ( ruled by chetona govt) !

We will be protesting it till the death! We are best democracy nation the world with rich history of democracy , that every other nation lacks! Doesn't the Razakar leader Biden know it?:undecided:
You are someone who pollutes this forum with regularly with verbal diarrhea do not have a position to to call anyone out.

If you do not like what I say...jog on with your hindutva buddies....
But did @bluesky say anything wrong in this case? Do you call 2018 election any kind of election? What about 2014 election?

Al Badr BBC found a ballot box full with ballot paper at night.

www.bbc.com

ভোটের আগে ব্যালট বাক্স ভরা দেখলো বিবিসি - BBC News বাংলা

বাংলাদেশে বন্দরনগরী চট্টগ্রাম-১০ আসনের শহীদ নগর সিটি কর্পোরেশন বালিকা উচ্চ বিদ্যালয়ের একটি কেন্দ্রে সকালে ভোট গ্রহণের আগেই ব্যালট বাক্স ভরা দেখলেন বিবিসি সংবাদদাতা।
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

The negative spin is BD has not been invited because US does not see it as a weighty global player, does not see it has the capability to make independent descision or already chosen its position either for or against US.
Indeed we can talk whether we need or don't need western democracy in Bangladesh. But surely no reason to call Bangladesh as domocracy,so why USA will invite?
 
কালা আদমি , ইংলিশ দুই ফ্ল্যাগ লইয়া আইছ চেতনারে সাহায্যের লাইগ্যা। ব্যাটা বেশরম !!!
আস্তে ভাইজান ধীরে। এত সহজে মেজাজ হারায়া ফেললে চলবে কেন? রেগে গেলেন তো হেরে গেলেন! :lol:
 
LOL who cares?! Doesn't matter even Sri-lanka didn't get invitation. USA itself supported and still supports dictators in many countries even had one idiot before Biden.
 
Yah, India is a democracy and must be doing very well? Caste system still rampant. Violent and marginalized of minority are still common. Democracy in name only.
Well, democracy works only when general people is educated and informed. Else it will create problems ...

Bangladesh is also a democracy in name only...
 
