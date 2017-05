Don't try to prove yourself to be dumbhere and first of all read the facts which are mentioned here , your RAW is involved in all these such matters, rather they are terrorists acts minor ones or spreading and promoting them to neighbors. It was India’s RAW intelligence agency that had drafted Sri Lankan Tamil youth in multitudes, who were trained by the Indian army in its training centers, armed and bankrolled them, and unleashed them on the neighboring island state to vanquish it. For almost three decades, the Sri Lankans had tried to quell the India-sponsored blood-soaked Tamil militancy. India has appropriated to itself the role of determining the extent of independence and sovereignty its neighbors will enjoy, and you think LTTE was itself originated?