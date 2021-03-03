Bangladesh : No longer in India's shadow

A small country Bangladesh is now in a diplomatic quagmire. Something like, "Tiger on the land and crocodile in the river". Actually, because of the Indian military needs, the USA is pressing BD to side with QUAD which is an organization of countries with big economies and huge diplomatic clouts.



These are the USA, Japan, Australia, and India. Whatever we say in this Forum the Indian economy boasts about $2.8 trillion. Not a small GDP with great military strength.



However, India faces logistics crises in its NE in times of real war. Once China feels threatened by the prospect of a real war, it will certainly mobilize its troops about 2.5 km above India in the Himalayan terrain.



A real-time war also requires a continuous pouring of manpower, weapons, logistics, and provisions by IA to its NE. No one really knows how long war may continue. It means the IA has to secure transport routes for its provisions to reach its NE. And it needs to go through BD land/water.



BD seems to be hindering IA transport. This is the reason that the USA wants a small BD to become aligned with QUAD, if not the outright signatory of the QUAD. Please note that South Korea has not yet involved itself with QUAD but it will certainly join it in times of US necessity.



The USA wants to bottle up China within its own boundary. It is a US game for controlling the politics of the world. While the USA wants to remain the hegemonist throughout the world, India wants to be a hegemonist over us under the pretext of QUAD necessity but actually for its own defense against China.