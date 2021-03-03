What's new

Bangladesh: No longer in India's shadow

Bangladesh : No longer in India's shadow

Published 2 days ago on June 4,2021
By Tridivesh Singh Maini

Bangladesh has witnessed a 9% rise in per capita income for the year 2020-2021 (its per capita income was estimated at 2227 USD, and it surpassed India’s GDP during 2020-2021 which was 1,947 USD ). The World Bank has revised Bangladesh’s GDP growth for 2020-2021, as a result of higher than expected remittance flows (while earlier it had predicted that the South Asian nation’s GDP would grow by 1.7% it has revised estimates to 3.6%). In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed stellar growth rates – in 2019 for instance, the South Asian nation grew at 8.4%.
Bangladesh’s assistance to Sri Lanka and India: Importance in terms of symbolism
Two recent developments reiterate the point that Dhaka is keen to send out a message that it is not satisfied with its economic rise, but wants to enhance its overall clout in South Asia; firstly, Bangladesh has agreed to provide a currency swap of 200 Million USD to Sri Lanka for a period of three months. Sri Lanka had received assistance from China in 2020 (this includes a 1 Billion USD Loan, a currency swap of 1.5 Billion USD) and in 2020, India had also extended a credit swap of 400 Million USD to the Island nation.
It would also be pertinent to point out, that Bangladesh is also amongst the 40 countries which had provided assistance to India in the second wave of the pandemic. The South Asian nation provided India 10,000 vials of Remdesivir when the second wave of covid19 was at its peak. Apart from Remdesivir, Bangladesh had provided PPE kits and zinc, calcium, vitamin C and other tablets.
While in terms of magnitude, Bangladesh’s assistance to Sri Lanka may not be significant, it sends an important message both within the region, and outside of Bangladesh no longer being in India’s shadow (Bangladesh’s currency reserve at the end of April was 456 Billion USD). Similarly, Dhaka’s support to India during the covid19 pandemic is extremely important in terms of symbolism.
Bangladesh seeking to strike a balance between China and India
The country’s economic growth has given it space to cultivate strong ties, and its recent response to the remarks made by a Chinese diplomat, show that while maintaining cordial relations, it is unlikely to kowtow to China . The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Li Jiming in a virtual address to the members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DACB) last month said that the China-Bangladesh would be adversely impacted in case Bangladesh joined the Quad . Said the Chinese Diplomat
“Obviously it will not be a good idea for Bangladesh to participate in this small club of four because it will substantially damage our bilateral relationship,
The Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen responded strongly to the Chinese diplomat’s remarks. Said Momen:
as a sovereign country, Bangladesh will determine the course of its foreign policy in the interest of its people”
There is no doubt, that Bangladesh’s economic relations with China have strengthened (both countries aim to push bilateral trade to 18 Billion by 2021). In 2016, both countries also changed their relationship into a strategic one when a deal was signed between Bangladesh PM, Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President, Xi Jinping. China is also investing heavily in Bangladesh’s infrastructure sector, and has emerged as one of the countries leading development partners.
At the same time, Bangladesh’s relations with India have also witnessed an upswing. Bangladesh is India’s largest trading partner in South Asia, in 2019-2020 bilateral trade between both countries was estimated at 9.45 Billion USD. Apart from trade efforts have also been made to enhance connectivity – rail, maritime and road.
Bangladesh’s relevance beyond South Asia
Bangladesh’s importance can also be gauged from the fact, that the US has also sought to include Bangladesh in its Indo Pacific Vision (A former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger had ironically called Bangladesh a basket case). US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen in February 2021.
‘Good to speak with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and congratulate him on Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary of independence. We affirmed the strong, enduring U.S. -Bangladesh relationship and look forward to working together to address challenges in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific,”
Beijing has not been very happy with the idea of Bangladesh joining the Quad and emerging as an important player within the Indo-Pacific. While Dhaka can not ignore China, it would like to increase its strategic relevance in the broader Indo-Pacific region.
Recent developments clearly reiterate a few points; First, that the economic landscape of the region is witnessing a significant shift. Second, once countries progress economically, like Bangladesh has, they can navigate geo-political complexities far better and can not be compelled into making binary choices. India thus has a stake in the economic progress of its neighbors in the South Asian region, and this should not be based on any conditionalities or merely in response to China’s outreach to countries in the region.
Conclusion
In conclusion, some of the recent developments discussed earlier in the article reiterate the growing importance of Bangladesh not just in the context of South Asia, but globally. Other countries in the neighborhood, would do well to emulate Bangladesh’s focus on economic growth, as this will ensure that no country can meddle in their domestic affairs and dictate their foreign policy.

Bangladesh: No longer in India’s shadow

Bangladesh has witnessed a 9% rise in per capita income for the year 2020-2021 (its per capita income was estimated at 2227 USD, and it surpassed India’s GDP during 2020-2021 which was 1,947 USD ). The World Bank has revised Bangladesh’s GDP growth for 2020-2021, as a result of higher than...
Bangladesh has witnessed a 9% rise in per capita income for the year 2020-2021 (its per capita income was estimated at 2227 USD, and it surpassed India’s GDP during 2020-2021 which was 1,947 USD ). The World Bank has revised Bangladesh’s GDP growth for 2020-2021, as a result of higher than expected remittance flows (while earlier it had predicted that the South Asian nation’s GDP would grow by 1.7% it has revised estimates to 3.6%). In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed stellar growth rates – in 2019 for instance, the South Asian nation grew at 8.4%.
I am not talking here about the growth but many of the journalists have a problem understanding the difference between per capita GDP/ National GDP and per capita income/ or National GNI.

These two are not the same. But, here as well as in other reports the reporters make similar mistakes. Our great Finance and other benevolent Ministers regularly use these two terms as if they are the same. Bloody low-grade education!!
 
bluesky said:
I am not talking here about the growth but many of the journalists have a problem understanding the difference between per capita GDP and per capita Income.

These two are not the same. But, here as well as in other reports the reporters make similar mistakes.
Okay . But what is your opinion about the main message of the article ?Are you convinced that Bangladesh is no longer in India's shadow , or at least getting out from Indian influence?
 
Atlas said:
Bangladesh’s importance can also be gauged from the fact, that the US has also sought to include Bangladesh in its Indo Pacific Vision (A former US Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger had ironically called Bangladesh a basket case). US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke to the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen in February 2021.
‘Good to speak with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and congratulate him on Bangladesh’s 50th anniversary of independence. We affirmed the strong, enduring U.S. -Bangladesh relationship and look forward to working together to address challenges in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific,
A small country Bangladesh is now in a diplomatic quagmire. Something like, "Tiger on the land and crocodile in the river". জলে বাঘ আর ডাঙায় কুমির। Actually, because of the Indian military needs, the USA is pressing BD to side with QUAD which is an organization of countries with big economies and huge diplomatic clouts.

These are the USA, Japan, Australia, and India. Whatever we say in this Forum the Indian economy boasts about $2.8 trillion. Not a small GDP with great military strength.

However, India faces logistics crises in its NE in times of real war. Once China feels threatened by the prospect of a real war, it will certainly mobilize its troops about 2.5 km above India in the Himalayan terrain.

A real-time war also requires a continuous pouring of manpower, weapons, logistics, and provisions by IA to its NE. No one really knows how long war may continue. It means the IA has to secure transport routes for its provisions to reach its NE. And it needs to go through BD land/water.

BD seems to be hindering IA transport. This is the reason that the USA wants a small BD to become aligned with QUAD, if not the outright signatory of the QUAD. Please note that South Korea has not yet involved itself with QUAD but it will certainly join it in times of US necessity.

The USA wants to bottle up China within its own boundary. It is a US game for controlling the politics of the world. While the USA wants to remain the hegemonist throughout the world, India wants to be a hegemonist over us under the pretext of QUAD necessity but actually for its own defense against China.
 
bluesky said:
A small country Bangladesh is now in a diplomatic quagmire. Something like, "Tiger on the land and crocodile in the river". Actually, because of the Indian military needs, the USA is pressing BD to side with QUAD which is an organization of countries with big economies and huge diplomatic clouts.

These are the USA, Japan, Australia, and India. Whatever we say in this Forum the Indian economy boasts about $2.8 trillion. Not a small GDP with great military strength.

However, India faces logistics crises in its NE in times of real war. Once China feels threatened by the prospect of a real war, it will certainly mobilize its troops about 2.5 km above India in the Himalayan terrain.

A real-time war also requires a continuous pouring of manpower, weapons, logistics, and provisions by IA to its NE. No one really knows how long war may continue. It means the IA has to secure transport routes for its provisions to reach its NE. And it needs to go through BD land/water.

BD seems to be hindering IA transport. This is the reason that the USA wants a small BD to become aligned with QUAD, if not the outright signatory of the QUAD. Please note that South Korea has not yet involved itself with QUAD but it will certainly join it in times of US necessity.

The USA wants to bottle up China within its own boundary. It is a US game for controlling the politics of the world. While the USA wants to remain the hegemonist throughout the world, India wants to be a hegemonist over us under the pretext of QUAD necessity but actually for its own defense against China.
Well BD should actually develop much quicker if it wants to stay neutral , if BD doesn't become developed or self sufficient it's dreams of staying neutral are over
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Well BD should actually develop much quicker if it wants to stay neutral , if BD doesn't become developed or self sufficient it's dreams of staying neutral are over
Still you can't remain completely neutral. Subcontinent isn't Europe , so you can't act as Switzerland.

In order to survive and elevate Bangladesh against Indian hegemonic behaviour we must need a stronger ally and it's China.

So even covertly still we must have to join to China side, and I believe Bangladesh is already there, otherwise we wouldn't have seen some strong steps against India.
 
There is no neutrality in this region. If BD tries to stay neutral which is admirable, it will find itself in the thick of regime change/shift and then a particular camp position. BD especially Hasina and her cohorts are not partially but completely in India's camp and by extension the US. That is likely to further increase with time not decrease. The only option of BD government based neutrality will come from the opposition if that. Hasina has done an incredible job of "cleansing" the opposition (systematically killed, imprisoned or bought off). Reminds of Suharto's "cleansing" of Indonesia. Only difference is Hasina purports to sit on a "democratic process".
 
Atlas said:
Still you can't remain completely neutral. Subcontinent isn't Europe , so you can't act as Switzerland.

In order to survive and elevate Bangladesh against Indian hegemonic behaviour we must need a stronger ally and it's China.

So even covertly still we must have to join to China side, and I believe Bangladesh is already there, otherwise we wouldn't have seen some strong steps against India.
Well then we can kiss goodbye to development , every dam nation that's developed today is cause they joined America's side.

If we side with China , expect less support from America and Europe and even a more hostile India
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Well then we can kiss goodbye to development , every dam nation that's developed today is cause they joined America's side.

If we side with China , expect less support from America and Europe and even a more hostile India
You have a good point or two good points. This is why I said that BD is in a regional diplomatic quagmire. Joining or not joining any camp is both very tricky, especially during the Cold War situation as of now.

I personally do not find any solution. I can only wish the situation will remain Cold war one and not a real war. In the Cold War situation, BD will probably survive by kissing America in the morning and China in the afternoon. This is what BD is doing now. Swinging like a pendulum of a wall clock.

I hope the situation does not escalate to a real conflict. However, India being supported by the USA may choose to escalate the border tension. That will cause us to choose the QUAD side by the American pressure.

I again hope the escalation is limited in Ladakh and does not spread to the Indian NE. In that case also, BD can remain a pendulum.
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Well then we can kiss goodbye to development , every dam nation that's developed today is cause they joined America's side.
Bangladesh have to be less dependent on only garments. @bluesky can give a detail about development process of various sides. Although I slightly disagree with his whole concept, but I agree with the most ( let's say agree with Two thirds) .

Only relying on garments sell isn't going to take us anywhere ever.

Besides we aren't officially LDC ,so we won't get GSP benefit from west ( correct me if I am wrong).

By the way the economy of Iran isn't bad compared to us.

They are die hard enemy of usa.

However I am not saying that we have to be enemy of us, we just can make pact with China covertly.

SpaceMan18 said:
If we side with China , expect less support from America and Europe and even a more hostile India
bluesky said:
That will cause us to choose the QUAD side by the American pressure.
If we do this , consequence will be worse. If China will be weaken like soviet ,then QAUD will ditch us ( as USA ditched Pakistan once) , and then there will no China or other super power will remain to back up us against Indian aggression ( specially media aggression that is India doing to it's neighbours). Now Pakistan is secured because it has strong Chinese back up. Otherwise I wouldn't be surprise if Pakistan also would be in problem like Iraq or not.

If such case will happen to Bangladesh I'm future, then it will be a problem.
 
bluesky said:
You have a good point or two good points. This is why I said that BD is in a regional diplomatic quagmire. Joining or not joining any camp is both very tricky, especially during the Cold War situation as of now.

I personally do not find any solution. I can only wish the situation will remain Cold war one and not a real war. In the Cold War situation, BD will probably survive by kissing America in the morning and China in the afternoon. This is what BD is doing now. Swinging like a pendulum of a wall clock.

I hope the situation does not escalate to a real conflict. However, India being supported by the USA may choose to escalate the border tension. That will cause us to choose the QUAD side by the American pressure.

I again hope the escalation is limited in Ladakh and does not spread to the Indian NE. In that case also, BD can remain a pendulum.
There will be no war.
 
Bengal71 said:
There will be no war.
War is still on going, nowadays war is not fought with weapons, Spies fought wars these days. There was no war between USA and Soviet , yet Soviet was broken via Pakistan and Afghanistan. Certainly not the firishta's of Badr helped the Afghans as some people claim. It was CIA firishta's who pretended to be the firishta of badr and helped Afghans against Soviet.
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Well then we can kiss goodbye to development , every dam nation that's developed today is cause they joined America's side.

If we side with China , expect less support from America and Europe and even a more hostile India
One more thing, western hegemony only started after industrial revolution. On the other hand Chinese has 5000 years old continuous rich history.

Muslim from the time of Rasullah (PBUH) to the destruction or ottoman empire was very rich.

So we shouldn't give west to much importance. Just look at the past days, before few days they were even not civilised!

We should follow the way of Pakistan. Pakistan is iron ally of China, still they are not the enemy of west.

Also there are many other ways to keep the pace of development, we can find it. We just need a corruption free Bangladesh.
 
SpaceMan18 said:
Well then we can kiss goodbye to development , every dam nation that's developed today is cause they joined America's side.

If we side with China , expect less support from America and Europe and even a more hostile India
Americans and Europeans don't even know who you are. Half of them think Bangladesh is in sub-Saharan Africa.
 
