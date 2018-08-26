Bangladesh, Nigeria want stronger bilateral ties Opening of Nigeria mission in Dhaka under consideration UNB NEWS http://www.unb.com.bd/bangladesh-news/Bangladesh-Nigeria-want-stronger-bilateral-ties/78531 Sunday 26 August, 2018 12:41:13 pm Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria Md Shameem Ahsan recently meets Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffery Onyeama at his office. Photo: Courtesy Dhaka, Aug 26 (UNB) - Bangladesh and Nigeria have noted that there are huge potentials to forge stronger bilateral relations specially in the fields of trade and commerce. Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa and 6th largest producer of oil in the world. Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria Md Shameem Ahsan recently met Foreign Minister of Nigeria Geoffery Onyeama at his office and discussed the bilateral issues, said the High Commission on Sunday. The High Commissioner also highlighted on the genocidal acts being committed on the Rohingyas in Myanmar and the magnanimity shown by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in hosting 1.1 million Rohingyas. The Minister deeply appreciated the generosity and humanitarian support extended by Bangladesh. Bangladesh High Commissioner thanked the Nigerian government for supporting the position of Bangladesh on Rohingyas, especially in favour of the resolution on Myanmar at the UN General Assembly. On the issue of opening of a resident Mission in Dhaka, the Minister said that it was under consideration of their government. On behalf of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, the High Commissioner invited Foreign Minister of Nigeria to visit Bangladesh which he happily accepted and expressed hope that he will visit at his earliest convenience. The High Commissioner conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Nigerian Foreign Minister on behalf of the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh. Both sides expressed their keen desire to strengthen and expand existing cordial bilateral relations in depth and dimensions. The High Commissioner narrated the tremendous achievements Bangladesh made in various sectors under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Ahsan specially mentioned about the recent launching of the first space satellite (Bangabandhu Satelite-1) and Bangladesh’s attainment of the eligibility to graduate to a developing country which the Minister deeply appreciated. At the end of the meeting, the High Commissioner handed over a copy of the book “The Unfinished MEMOIRS” written by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a souvenir to the Minister.