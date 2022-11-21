Bangladesh needs to improve food safety to explore US market: AmCham chief​

NOVEMBER 21, 202220 November, 2022, 08:20 pmLast modified: 20 November, 2022, 09:58 pmPresident of the American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (AmCham) Syed Ershad Ahmed , at its monthly luncheon meeting at the Westin Dhaka hotel in the capital, said Bangladesh exported agri-processed goods worth only $1.5 billion to the USA, which was less than 0.8% imported by the country.As the drive for export diversification intensifies in Bangladesh, the agriculture sector is likely to undergo transformation by embracing the Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies such as robotics, remote sensing, big data analytics, blockchain, GPS technology, etc, he said.Ershad ‍said it was a matter of grave concern that Bangladesh's food safety hygiene and administration are yet to reach the mark due to various factors, including the general lack of resources, technical capabilities, and lack of coordination among the multiple agencies involved.He said, "An efficient food safety surveillance and control system in the country is needed to address the food safety risks arising through domestic production, import, and export channels. Owing to high population density and underdeveloped infrastructure, the incidence of foodborne diseases and other food safety risks is quite high in Bangladesh." ‍Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, who attended as the guest of honour, also spoke at the event saying, "We are working to increase the export of agricultural products in the main markets of developed countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Japan.Many steps have already been taken to fulfill the prerequisites of those countries. The Implementation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) guidelines have started in the country for safe food production," he said.The agriculture minister said the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority was working on the matter and plans were underway to set up an international standard accredited lab and modern packing house in the east of the capital.Work is also underway to set up a vacuum heat treatment plant for mango export, alongside joint works with China and Netherlands in thai regard.Razzaque ‍said Bangladesh's export was mainly dependent on garments, but the export basket needed to be diversified.Razzaque, however, pointed out bureaucratic complications had slowed progress, saying the bureaucracy in the country was too powerful.Agricultural Attaché US Embassy Dhaka Megan Francic said Bangladesh needs more mechanisation in the agriculture sector.Attention should be paid to making safe food, along with adding more high-value products, he said.Abdul Monem Limited Managing Director Mainuddin Monem said the government should build cold storage facilities at the root level to preserve agricultural products.AmCham Vice President Syed Mohammad Kamal also spoke at the event.