Bangladesh needs free, fair polls for GSP plus facility: EU

Bangladesh needs free, fair polls for GSP plus facility: EU​

Staff Correspondent | Published: 23:28, May 27,2023


202733_149.jpg


The European Union ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, on Saturday said that free and fair elections would be a positive signal for Bangladesh for its readiness to get GSP (Generalised Scheme of Preferences) plus facility for exports of Bangladeshi products to the European Union markets.

‘If the election goes well in Bangladesh, it is a positive signal for its readiness to get the GSP plus facility,’ Whiteley said in an interview with private television Channel 24 as Bangladesh would not be eligible for the GSP facility from 2029 in the European countries, now a major destination of the exports of Bangladeshi products, accounting for around 60 per cent of the total exports.

He mentioned that Bangladesh would have to maintain 32 conventions that included political freedom and civil and political rights to get the GSP plus facility.

His statement came days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s May 24 announcement of a new visa policy to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair and peaceful national elections, restricting visa for any Bangladeshi individual undermining the democratic election process.

Whiteley, however, said that the EU, a bloc of 27 countries, underlined the need for political debate ahead of the upcoming elections to resolve the political crisis.

He said that there should be a certain level of political freedom and civil rights in the country. ‘We are not focused on the election day only, but also on the surroundings of the elections,’ Whiteley said.

He said that the EU pre-election mission was scheduled to come to Bangladesh on July 8 on a 13-day visit when they would talk to political parties, civil society and the media.

The European Union tweeted the clipping of ambassador Charles Whiteley talking about support for the upcoming parliamentary elections, including the EU observation mission, in an interview with Channel 24.

Hasina Bibi, please read the EU news very minutely. Unless there is a free and fair election, GSP facility is gone.

Now, do not behave like a Straw Lady.


I am Hasina Bibi. I want Europe to understand that BD needs no GSP if only I am allowed to stage a Civilian Coup by organizing a dead night election.

I want a Mujib Dynasty for my great country. People here care for our family and not your GSP in Europe. BD people would prefer to remain unemployed and hungry, but would not tolerate the removal of our family from the Top.

As such, I reject a fair election in BD. No Dynasty was ever built by a fairvelection. The latest is the Kim Dynasty in North Korea.
 
This is a double whammy. This leaves Japan and Canada out of the ban and gsp issues.
Canadian sanction or visa ban will play a positive influence on free and fair election as a big chunk of the money is parked in Canada.
 
If all these Western countries are making such noises it means the following:

1. They want a regime change.
2. SHW is working in the interest of the common man.

Both are inter-related.

Yeah, Western countries are evil and India is the most innocent, benevolent country in the world. You brag about, India is the biggest democracy in the World, yet propped up a vote robbing dictator in Bangladesh. Where is your democratic credential? Is democracy for you means, holding free election in India only and supporting corrupt dictatorship in places like Bangladesh and Myanmar if that serve your dirty interests? Western countries are real democratic, because they themselves are most democratic in the world and also like to see, democratic norms spread in the developing world.

Dictatorship is a two edged sword, if it loyal to you will give you a lot of unfair advantage and if turns against you will give you the maximum pain and you will be helpless to change the situation. You are currently supporting Hasina's dictatorship because she is serving your interest, what if she is replaced by a dictatorship virulently anti-India? In either case, common people will be unable to remove them. Like what I said, dictatorship is a two edged sword.

There are practical example in this world, for example, Iran under Shah's dictatorship was the most loyal country in the Middle East serving American and Israeli interest, while current Ayatullah dictatorship became the biggest pain in a*s for the America and Israel. US and Israelis are helpless to change things in Iran as this Ayatullah dictatorship became so entrenched in Iran. So, it is always safe to support democracy in other countries, even if it means, parties coming to power in those countries are not particularly friendly to you. Western countries learned this lesson, while India is not.
 
Khik, khik, khik.Down with Indians!!!
 
@Homo Sapiens: So, it is always safe to support democracy in other countries, even if it means, parties coming to power in those countries are not particularly friendly to you. Western countries learned this lesson, while India is not.

Not true at all, Just ask our brethren from West of Wagah what they did last April. @Dalit bro

Even if we accept that Western countries were primarily responsible behind the removal of Imran Khan(not the Pak Army), still they did not do anything contrary to democratic principle. Imran Khan's removal was entirely possible within democratic framework, as his party has only 149 out of 342 seats in Parliament, he became PM with the coalition support of other parties. If coalition partners remove their support of his govt. either in their own volition or someone else enticing them(Army or Western countries), it is entirely within democratic norms. If coalition partners were steadfast at supporting him despite Western wishes, then he would be still PM of Pakistan. If western countries were backing Military takeover of Pakistan bypassing the Parliamentary norms, then you could have claim that they have acted contrary to their claimed principle. Lobbying and influencing the other countries govt. is entirely valid as long as it is done within democratic norms, which Western countries may have done behind the scene.

Imran Khan's solution was to win back enough majority in Parliament next time so that, nobody can bring down his govt. through Parliamentary no-confidence motion even if they dislike him very much. But he choose chaos and destruction instead of waiting for next election. He is a very narcissistic person, does not care if his country live or die in his pursuit of taking his revenge.
 
@Homo Sapiens

I have nothing for or against IK or PDM, nor am I asserting that IK was removed contrary to the principles of Pak Constitution. But a country interfering in another country's democratic affairs is contrary to the principles of democracy.

