Bangladesh needs free, fair polls for GSP plus facility: EU​

SoulSpokesman said: If all these Western countries are making such noises it means the following:



1. They want a regime change.

2. SHW is working in the interest of the common man.



Both are inter-related.



Yeah, Western countries are evil and India is the most innocent, benevolent country in the world. You brag about, India is the biggest democracy in the World, yet propped up a vote robbing dictator in Bangladesh. Where is your democratic credential? Is democracy for you means, holding free election in India only and supporting corrupt dictatorship in places like Bangladesh and Myanmar if that serve your dirty interests? Western countries are real democratic, because they themselves are most democratic in the world and also like to see, democratic norms spread in the developing world.Dictatorship is a two edged sword, if it loyal to you will give you a lot of unfair advantage and if turns against you will give you the maximum pain and you will be helpless to change the situation. You are currently supporting Hasina's dictatorship because she is serving your interest, what if she is replaced by a dictatorship virulently anti-India? In either case, common people will be unable to remove them. Like what I said, dictatorship is a two edged sword.There are practical example in this world, for example, Iran under Shah's dictatorship was the most loyal country in the Middle East serving American and Israeli interest, while current Ayatullah dictatorship became the biggest pain in a*s for the America and Israel. US and Israelis are helpless to change things in Iran as this Ayatullah dictatorship became so entrenched in Iran. So, it is always safe to support democracy in other countries, even if it means, parties coming to power in those countries are not particularly friendly to you. Western countries learned this lesson, while India is not.