Bangladesh Navy’s BNS Bijoy corvette was damaged in Beirut Explosion

https://navalnews.net/bangladesh-navys-bns-bijoy-corvette-was-damaged-in-beirut-explosion/ At least 19 soldiers of Bangladesh Navy were injured as two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital port Beirut on Tuesday, according to Bangladesh embassy in Beirut. One of the injured soldiers was in critical condition, five were moderately injured and 13 were released after primary treatment. During the explosion, Bangladesh Navy ship BNS Bijoy, was anchored at the Beirut port. BNS Bijoy is a Castle-class guided missile corvette of the Bangladesh Navy. She has served in the Bangladesh Navy since 2011. On 1 December 2017, BNS Bijoy departed for Lebanon to join in United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). She replaced two Bangladesh Navy ships, BNS Ali Haider and BNS Nirmul, which had deployed earlier. The other units of UNIFIL Maritime Task Force units were at sea during the explosion and was not damaged. (more at link)