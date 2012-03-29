/ Register

  • Monday, August 20, 2018

Bangladesh Navy

Discussion in 'Bangladesh Defence Forum' started by EagleEyes, Mar 29, 2012.

Page 1 of 301
  1. Mar 29, 2012 #1
    EagleEyes

    EagleEyes PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    Messages:
    16,777
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2005
    Ratings:
    +25 / 15,591 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Bangladesh Navy

    All discussions on the Bangladesh Navy, pictures, news, updates, etc.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 7
  2. Mar 30, 2012 #2
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
  3. Mar 30, 2012 #3
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    Two patrol ship under construction in China. looks stealthy

    [​IMG]
     
  4. Mar 30, 2012 #4
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    5 Under construction in Bangladesh with Chinese assistance

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  5. Mar 30, 2012 #5
    Lionaides

    Lionaides FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    67
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8 / -0
    ah nice.....Kobirazz bro from where you took this photo? :angel:
     
  6. Mar 31, 2012 #6
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    ami tuli nai

    ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012. at Old Airport
     
  7. Mar 31, 2012 #7
    Avisheik

    Avisheik SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,685
    Joined:
    Mar 21, 2011
    Ratings:
    +1 / 2,618 / -0
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Russian Federation
    I think this is the corvette/patrol craft mentioned in wiki

     
  8. Mar 31, 2012 #8
    boltu

    boltu FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    679
    Joined:
    Mar 20, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,089 / -0
    No pics or info about submarine??
     
  9. Mar 31, 2012 #9
    Luffy 500

    Luffy 500 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    5,562
    Joined:
    Jan 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +6 / 7,320 / -4
    The patrol crafts constructed under chinese assistance is a really good news. The software and electronics will most likely be
    chinese as well. It will be great if those are also made here under TOT.
     
  10. Mar 31, 2012 #10
    Lionaides

    Lionaides FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    67
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8 / -0
    Today I went to ARMED FORCES HARDWARE SHOW 2012. at Old Airport .....I was impressed by seeing army and navy....but depressed by seeing air force
     
  11. Apr 1, 2012 #11
    Icewolf

    Icewolf ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,418
    Joined:
    Jan 28, 2012
    Ratings:
    +1 / 7,821 / -15
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    Nice picture kobiraaz
     
  12. Apr 5, 2012 #12
    Lionaides

    Lionaides FULL MEMBER

    New Recruit

    Messages:
    67
    Joined:
    Mar 15, 2012
    Ratings:
    +0 / 8 / -0
    Which types of torpedoes are in service with BN?
     
  13. Apr 8, 2012 #13
    Lighting_Fighter

    Lighting_Fighter FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    566
    Joined:
    Nov 25, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 369 / -0
    Go for proper maritime policy
    Seminar spurs govt on building capacity of navy, coastguard
    Staff Correspondent A national maritime policy is necessary to explore, protect, and make the best use of biological and non-biological resources in the Bay of Bengal, speakers told a seminar yesterday.

    It is a must now to enhance the capacity of Bangladesh Navy and the Coast Guard to protect Bangladesh's interests in the Bay, they said.

    The speakers suggested the government form a single authority that can be called National Maritime Commission to coordinate its agencies and stakeholders operating in the Bay.

    Bangladesh Institute of International Strategic Studies organised the seminar The Need for a National Maritime Policy of Bangladesh at its auditorium in the capital.

    They also stressed the need for creating opportunities for higher education and research on sea and oceans.

    In the keynote speech, Rear Admiral (retd) Mohammad Khurshed Alam said Bangladesh needs to create awareness about maritime management among people.

    We need a policy not just to ensure security and explore resources but to take decisions during disasters, accidents and salvage operations in the sea.

    He said the policy should give emphasis on improvement of navigation of river routes.

    We can carry containers from Dhaka to our Chittagong and Mongla ports at a much cheaper rate through river routes.

    Formulation of a proper maritime policy and its implementation would help achieve that, Khurshed said.

    Finance Minister AMA Muhith said Bangladesh needs to make the best use of its sea resources.

    It is not possible for us to explore seabed resources at this moment, as we lack the capacity to do that, he said.

    He said the government would continue to provide financial support to the maritime sector.

    Navy Chief Rear Admiral Zahir Uddin said the people are politically sea blind, as no governments from 1991 to 2008 gave importance to the Navy.

    The budget for the Navy was always much less than the other two forces.

    However, the present government has been giving emphasis on the Navy, he said.

    The Navy chief urged the government to purchase an Oceanographic Survey and Research vessel for $100 million to increase its capacity for sea research.

    Maj Gen (retd) AMSA Amin said Bangladesh needs to build awareness among its people about the country's maritime boundary.

    Bangladesh lags far behind other South Asian countries such as India and Pakistan in the maritime sector, he said.

    The speakers also urged the government to increase the capacity of Bangladesh Shipping Council. The government agency that started its journey with 25 ships after the independence now has only eight ships.


    http://www.thedailystar.net/newDesign/news-details.php?nid=229424
     
  14. Apr 11, 2012 #14
    kobiraaz

    kobiraaz ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,832
    Joined:
    Oct 29, 2010
    Ratings:
    +2 / 11,885 / -1
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    FM90

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
     
  15. Apr 13, 2012 #15
    Invincible_at_Sea

    Invincible_at_Sea FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    125
    Joined:
    Jan 22, 2011
    Ratings:
    +0 / 292 / -0
    A244-S are primary underwater weapons of BN.

    53-65 Torpedos and 45-36 Torpedos are being used for training purpose. Good number of these torpedos are still in service with full operational efficiency.
     
Page 1 of 301
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 2 (Users: 0, Guests: 2)