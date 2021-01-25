Bangladesh Navy to participate in the international naval exercise named "Aman-2021"

The Bangladesh Navy has participated in the exercise since 2009.The Aman-2021 exercise seeks to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participant states, in order to ensure security and stability in the sea, as well as facilitate the exchange of experience in fighting piracy in the interest of intensive maritime trade.The Bangladesh Navy could potentially deploy one or two of its newer surface combatants such as a guided missile frigate and a guided missile corvette to the exercises in Pakistan.The Bangladesh Navy participates in almost every major international naval exercise in the Asia-Pacific region. It recently participated in exercises with the navies of India and the US.#DEFSECA