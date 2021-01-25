What's new

Bangladesh Navy to participate in the international naval exercise named "Aman-2021"

The Bangladesh Navy has confirmed it will participate in the international naval exercise Aman-2021 in the waters of Karachi, Pakistan during February.
The Bangladesh Navy has participated in the exercise since 2009.
The Aman-2021 exercise seeks to strengthen and develop military cooperation between the participant states, in order to ensure security and stability in the sea, as well as facilitate the exchange of experience in fighting piracy in the interest of intensive maritime trade.
The Bangladesh Navy could potentially deploy one or two of its newer surface combatants such as a guided missile frigate and a guided missile corvette to the exercises in Pakistan.
The Bangladesh Navy participates in almost every major international naval exercise in the Asia-Pacific region. It recently participated in exercises with the navies of India and the US.
Reichsmarschall said:
Might as well have invited indians.
Not welcome as Mehmaans?

Thik hai - phir ghar chaley....

But this is a good step from Hasina govt., an indication that attitudes are changing.

We marched with India in their Republic Day.

No issues participating on naval exercises with Pakistan. Don't know if this is the first time.

If invited - we may also participate in August 14 festivities in Pakistan someday. :-)

Our motto as always "Friendship to all - malice to none."

That is the day I know Bangladesh and its citizens have cast aside senseless prejudice and truly grown up!
 
Bilal9 said:
Not welcome as Mehmaans?

Thik hai - phir ghar chaley....

But this is a good step from Hasina govt., an indication that attitudes are changing.

We marched with India in their Republic Day.

No issues participating on naval exercises with Pakistan. Don't know if this is the first time.

If invited - we may also participate in August 14 festivities in Pakistan someday. :-)

Our motto as always "Friendship to all - malice to none."

That is the day I know Bangladesh and its citizens have cast aside senseless prejudice and truly grown up!
Our motto as always "Friendship to all - malice to none."

This has not changed over the successive governments.
I say it is good.
Uguduwa said:
will bd send its giant fishing fleet as a swarm attack and a population reduction tactic?
Trollers get trawled !!
 
Uguduwa said:
will bd send its giant fishing fleet as a swarm attack and a population reduction tactic?
Our population growth rate is the lowest among the three largest countries in the subcontinent. Fertility is below replacement rate now, lower than India.

Why do we need to reduce population?

I know you're trolling, but answer the question.

If you just need some attention, there - I gave it to you. Very feminine... :lol:
 
Bilal9 said:
Our population growth rate is the lowest among the three largest countries in the subcontinent. Fertility is below replacement rate now, lower than India.

Why do we need to reduce population?

I know you're trolling, but answer the question.

If you just need some attention, there - I gave it to you. Very feminine... :lol:
Thanks bro. Lockdown can be very lonely sometimes, even for men. 😘
 
Uguduwa said:
Thanks bro. Lockdown can be very lonely sometimes, even for men. 😘
You need to find women to speak with on long distance basis, sharpen your skills.

Use zoom meetings, most women should be fine with safe 'distancing' dates.

Learn to use your charm.

Sorry for off topic comments.
 
