Bangladesh Navy orders two aircrafts for maritime patrol

Tribune Desk

Published at 04:07 PM October 12, 2017

Last updated at 06:04 PM October 12, 2017

Bangladesh Navy's two in service Dornier 228's were ordered in 2011 and delivered in 2013



Bangladesh Navy has ordered two additional Dornier Do 228s for its use in maritime patrol mission.The contract will see the service’s fleet of the type grow to four, reports the Flight Global.“The new Dornier 228s will build on [the navy’s] existing capabilities in the patrolling of the sea routes, territorial waters, coastal areas, and wetlands, essential to secure fishery operations, and critical vessel tracking,” says Ruag in a statement.The statement said: “The two additional Dornier will also extend the navy’s reach and endurance options for SAR and natural disaster missions.”According to Flight Fleets Analyzer, Bangladeshi Navy’s two in service Dornier 228’s were ordered in 2011 and delivered in 2013 and both serve as maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).