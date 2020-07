You are correct, this is essentially a 3rd generation Harpoon. Well where Atmaca goes, can we expect a Jinnah class MILGEM soon? If Dal (Soup) arrives on table - can Main dish (beef) be far behind? Hmmm?I don't know if Turkey is ready to provide ToT (for a price) yet. If the news is true, we will be their first (launch) customer.Also, how many will BN (and Army - if they adopt it) need to be equipped with and what is the usage scenario at wartime? That will decide if ToT will be worth it. Typically ToT charge is 50% of full contract or more.