Bangladesh Navy joins efforts to put out Beirut fire Members of Bangladesh Navy have joined in alongside firefighters to help put out a fire that broke out at Beirut Port in Lebanon today.

The Bangladesh navy members were stationed on a ship adjacent to the port.BNS Sangram, a vessel of Bangladesh Navy, started supplying water to fire trucks as they faced a shortage of water while dousing the massive fire, a source on the vessel said.All 110 Navy members, who were on the ship, started working to put out the fire as well.The fire broke out adjacent to the place where a huge blast took place last month."The navy ship with 110 members, who were on a peace mission, was stationed some 200 metres away from the fire," said the source.We came to know the fire likely originated from a tyre, said expatriate journalist Babu Saha, who was some two kilometres away from the incident."Syrian workers were working on the port during the incident," he said, adding that Bangladeshi workers do not work inside the Beirut port.Fire fighters continued working to douse the blaze till filing this report.