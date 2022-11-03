Bangladesh Navy gets two more maritime patrol aircraft​

Published: October 30, 2022 17:10:30 | Updated: October 31, 2022 08:26:29Two new maritime patrol aircraft (MPA-8322 and MPA -8327) were commissioned into the aviation fleet of the Bangladesh Navy.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina commissioned the maritime petrol aircraft at a programme held at the Naval Aviation Hangar in Patenga of Chattogram, joining virtually from Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Sunday, according to BSS.In her speech at the ceremony, Sheikh Hasina said the capability of the naval aviation of Bangladesh increased by inducting two more maritime patrol aircraft with the existing two.The prime minister said her government is building each force as capable to protect the country's independence and sovereignty."We don't want war, we want peace. But, we should achieve the capability to protect the country from external attack, so we can defend our independence and sovereignty. We are preparing all the forces as efficiently keeping that in mind," she said."Bangladesh Navy can take prompt measures to secure the maritime boundary," she said.The prime minister said they have a target to use the vast maritime resources for the country's socio-economic development. So, it is required to build the navy as a competent force, she said."We have built our navy as a three-dimensional force as we have to protect the sea and the sky over it to make the security foolproof," she saidThe premier said her government is implementing several plans to strengthen the Bangladesh Navy further in line with Forces Goal-2030“We are building special harbours to ensure the security of the sea," she said.Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal gave the vote of thanks. A short video clip on Naval Aviation was screened at the programme.