Bangladesh Navy Do228NG emerges from its stable

On 19 October 2021, a brand new General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) Do228NG performed its first flight from Oberpfaffenhofen (Bavaria, Germany). The aircraft is the third Bangladesh Navy Do228-212NG, adding to the two already in service. It was already seen in full colour scheme on 12 October during an engine test.The Do228-212NG, with serial number 314-03 and registration S3-VHS (c/n) flew with test registration D-CAEO as "Dornier 211" from Oberpfaffenhofen. This latest purchase by Bangladesh is the first of a follow-up order of two which will augment the existing fleet of two. These Do228-212NGs, S3-VHQ with serial 314-01 (c/n) and S3-VHR, serial 314-02 (c/n) were delivered in May and October 2013.