Bangladesh Navy detains 135 Indian fishermen​

Bangladesh Navy detains 135 Indian fishermenUnited News of Bangladesh . Bagerhat | Published: 12:52, Jun 29,2022
The seized trawlers by the Bangladesh Navy in the Bay of Bengal. – UNB photo.
The Bangladesh Navy has detained 135 Indian fishermen for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters.
Inspector SM Ashraful Alam of Bagerhat district police media cell said that a patrol team of the Navy detained 68 Indian fishermen and seized four trawlers while they were fishing in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night.
Later, the same team, in another drive, detained 67 more fishermen and seized four trawlers on the same day.
All the Indian fishermen were handed over to Mongla Police Station on Tuesday.
The market value of the seized items, including fish, is estimated to be Tk 3.80 crore.
‘The Navy has filed a police complaint against the detainees,’ said Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station.
