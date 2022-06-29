What's new

Bangladesh Navy detains 135 Indian fishermen

United News of Bangladesh . Bagerhat | Published: 12:52, Jun 29,2022


174620_195.jpg

The seized trawlers by the Bangladesh Navy in the Bay of Bengal. – UNB photo.
The Bangladesh Navy has detained 135 Indian fishermen for illegally entering Bangladeshi waters.
Inspector SM Ashraful Alam of Bagerhat district police media cell said that a patrol team of the Navy detained 68 Indian fishermen and seized four trawlers while they were fishing in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night.
Later, the same team, in another drive, detained 67 more fishermen and seized four trawlers on the same day.
All the Indian fishermen were handed over to Mongla Police Station on Tuesday.
The market value of the seized items, including fish, is estimated to be Tk 3.80 crore.
‘The Navy has filed a police complaint against the detainees,’ said Manirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Mongla Police Station.

Think of the action Indian BSF would have taken in a similar case involving BD smugglers in the Sea. BSF would have shot and killed them and claimed India has stopped another 1 million Bangladeshis from entering India illegally. This time by Sea as if India is a gold-plated country.

India is a crap country!!! They send their hungry people to catch our wealth in the BoB to survive in that poor India.
 
Hindus by nature are heartless people. Hence the caste system.

Which is why they will never develop. They lack civility.

There will never be a developed Hindu nation on earth.
 
Who are Ashraf ,pasmanda muslims ?

We were always developed long before Islam existed , we were the centre of world economics and culture.

Within just 75 years of independence we are in top 5 economies in the world.Reaching our rightful place in the world whereas your country is busy making cotton chaddis.

The only civility we lacked was letting Bangladesh exist, and letting it grow.

We should open more of our dams now….
 
Do whatever you want in your own filthy nation. We dont want to hear the ramblings of urine drinking madmen.

You are free to create a fantastic defence forum for you own country and stay there for good.
 
Ashraf and Atraf are not a caste system. A family can move upwards if somehow it becomes rich and cultured and the sons take wives from the high-up families. There is vertical mobility among Muslims. Hindus do not have.

It is Universal in any society except in Europe where the Nobilities are the product of history.

Why do you think ours have a caste system. Please study more on social science before vomiting more ignorance.
 

