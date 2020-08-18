Bangladesh Navy corvette BNS Shongram en route to help in Lebanon

Bangladesh Navy Ship BNS Shongram, a guided missile stealth corvette, made a port call at Mormugao Port, Goa on Monday, August 17 2020. BNS Shongram is en route to participate as a member of United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon. The ship was received by officers from Headquarters Goa Naval Area and the Officiating Defence Advisor at the Bangladesh High Commission in India. The vessel departed Bangladesh Navy’s BNS Issa Khan naval base on August 9 and is in en route to join UN peacekeeping operations in Lebanon as part of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The ship will take over from the Navy’s Castle-class guided missile corvette BNS Bijoy (F 35) which was damaged in the Beirut explosions. About the BNS Shongram corvette (F113): The ship is 90 metres (300 ft) long, has a beam of 11 metres (36 ft) and a draught of 4.4 metres (14 ft). With a displacement of 1,300 tonnes, she has a complement of 78 personnel including 60 sailors and 18 officers. She is propelled by two SEMT Pielstick 12PA6 diesel engines with a distance adjustable tail rotor which can provide enough power for her top speed of more than 25 knots (46 km/h; 29 mph). She has two power stations, forward and rear, and electricity supply works with one of the power station sunk. BNS Shongram has a helicopter deck aft which can support a medium-size helicopter but has no hangar. She has a complement of 78 personnel including 60 sailors and 18 officers. The ship uses Chinese SR2410C S-band 3D AESA radar for surface and air search purposes. This radar can also be used for helicopter landing control and as a fire control radar. The radar has a detection range of 150 kilometres (93 mi) and has the capability to track 150 targets per rotation. According to Chinese sources, this radar is analogous to the SMART-S MK2 radar of Thales. The ship carries one H/PJ-26 76 mm main gun placed forward. Two 2-cell C-802A anti-ship missiles are installed in the ship for anti-surface operations. Two H/PJ-17 30 mm remote-controlled gun turrets at amidship work as gun-CIWS for the ship. For air defence, she carries an eight-cell FL-3000N launcher, which is the Chinese equivalent of RAM. The ship also carries two 6-cell Type-87 240mm ASW rocket launchers. https://www.navyrecognition.com/ind...MG3FTzf6f-T0L4hlBGNJUBXwHplaZDRMWfSrzcJZQgNZU