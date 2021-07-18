Bangladesh Navy approaches GNLU for training programme

GNLU had signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Navy in May 2020 for conducting short and long duration training programmes.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |

July 17, 2021 10:41:49 pm

Gujarat National Law University. (gnlu.ac.in)Bangladesh Navy has expressed interest in pursuing a course similar to the one that a few officers of the Indian Navy took at Gujarat National Law University, said S Shanthakumar, director of GNLU while addressing the 18th foundation day event on Saturday.GNLU had signed an Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Navy in May 2020 for conducting short and long duration training programmes.Pursuant to the MoU, the university conducted four-month residential programme where five officers of the Indian Navy had participated. “The Indian Navy has expressed the desire to have more such courses. Now even Bangladesh Navy has approached us for a similar programme,” Shanthakumar said while addressing the foundation day event where Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama was present.Apart from Bangladesh Navy, the Indian Coast Guard also has approached GNLU for conducting training programmes for coast guard officers, officials later told The Sunday Express.