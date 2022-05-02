Bangladesh Nationalist Party serves beef to Hindu invitees at Iftar event in Sylhet, organiser claims ‘gaffe in haste’

Black_cats said: Montu Nath said that the party could have tasked the party’s non-Muslim members to make alternate arrangements on their own. “It would have saved us from embarrassment in front of our friends, family and juniors… We were left there to swallow only air as Iftar feast,” he concluded. Click to expand...

Why self-arrangement by the Hindu guests? It was the responsibilities of the BNP's Muslim hosts to arrange non-beef items to these guests.Was it very difficult to exclude beef items from their plates? Stupidity at its worst. Bloody idiot BNP's Mullah workers!! They probably do not understand that this has insulted the Hindu guests.