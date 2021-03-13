Bangladesh must remove obstacles for Saudi investment: envoy

Bilal9 said: I think this may be Ummah lip-service of sorts. I don't like the guy's attitude. Like - "Take it or leave it". Click to expand...

bluesky said: Several Saudi companies, including Aramco, Engineering Dimension, Al Fanar, Al Bawany, ACWA Power, Al Hokair Group, Al-Jomaih and Red Sea Gateway Terminal have proposed to invest US$15 billion in various sectors. Click to expand...

Maybe lip service or maybe not. But, this time the Ambassador is talking about specific Saudi investment companies. Aramco is an oil-based company that can build oil refineries or petrochemical projects in BD. These facories can supply their products not only to BD but also to India and ASEAN.Engineering Dimension is a cement producer. It wants to build cement factories probably in Sylhet where Indian limestones are available. SA is full of limestones. Cement factories near the Chittagong Port can also be built on the basis of limestone import from SA. I do not know about the other companies listed above.One thing we must note that every country complains about the BD non-system whereby a would-be investor has to do so many works and that with non-professional govt people that they are discouraged to invest.Non-system means future corruption by the concerned BD govt people. After all, we are expert bribe-takers. It is another version of raping.There must be a few investment lawyers in the country who can help the investors. However, the govt is busy talking about 100 EEZs which I have been hearing since time immemorial.