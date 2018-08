Bangladesh Muslims in India are illegal immigrants: Tripura Governor

He was also critical of Bihari Urdu-speaking Muslims, saying they were “Pakistani collaborators” and became “persona non grata” in Bangladesh after the liberation war and settled in Kolkata.

They were Bihari Muslims who became persona non grata in Bangladesh after liberation. They were hounded out of Bangladesh. All of them were Pakistani collaborators. These people wanted to go to Pakistan, but Pakistan said they would not take anyone with East Pakistani domicile. These people infiltrated into India. A large number of Urdu-speaking Bihari Muslims were settled in Kolkata area and helped by the Left Front politicians,” he added.

Around 50,000 were killed. As per my calculation, 1.2 crore Bengali Hindus have been driven out of Bangladesh over the years.”