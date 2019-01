Bangladesh has emphasised Hydropower import from Nepal establishing connectivity and increasing economic and trade relations between the two countries.The issue came up for discussion when outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Bangladesh Dr Chop Lal Bhushal paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.Referring to the priorities outlined by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Foreign Minister expressed his intention to solidify Bangladesh’s relations with its neighbours including Nepal.The outgoing Ambassador thanked the Bangladesh government for the support he received during his tenure.The Ambassador appreciated the tremendous growth and progress made by Bangladesh during the last ten years under the stable political environment and able leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The Foreign Minister wished the Ambassador Success, good health and prosperity in future.