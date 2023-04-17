Black_cats
ELITE MEMBER
- Dec 31, 2010
- 9,322
- -6
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha demands removal of DU professor ImtiazDU correspondent | Published: 00:56, Apr 02,2023 | Updated: 01:43, Apr 02,2023
The Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, a pro-Awami League platform, demanded removal of Dhaka University’s international relations department professor Imtiaz Ahmed accusing him of distorting the history of the country’s founding president, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the War of Independence.
A statement signed by its president Aminul Islam Bulbul and general secretary Al Mamun on Friday demanded removal of Imtiaz Ahmed, also the director of the centre for genocide studies, within the next 24 hours.
‘On page 40 of the book Historicising 1971 Genocide: State Versus Person written by Imtiaz Ahmed, where the writer has said that he appeared at Suhrawardy Udyan on March 7, 1971, to listen to Bangabandhu’s speech and heard him say “Joy Pakistan”. In that book, Imtiaz wanted to reflect that Bangabandhu did not want independence,’ the statement said.
‘In his mentioned book, his use of words meant what happened in Bangladesh in 1971 does not fall under the Genocide Convention of 1948,’ read the statement.
‘Imtiaz Ahmed expressed doubts about the number of martyrs in our great War of Independence. He wrote, “A fundamental question is, did three million people really die, or is the number of deaths less?” Bangladesh Muktijoddho Mancha strongly condemns and protests against such bold and arrogant writings,” the statement added.
The Mancha demanded the immediate removal of Imtiaz Ahmed on the allegation of distorting the history of the War of Independence.
They also threatened to announce tougher movements if their demand was not met within the next 24 hours.
Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha demands removal of DU professor Imtiaz
The Bangladesh Muktijoddha Mancha, a pro-Awami League platform, demanded removal of Dhaka University’s international relations department professor Imtiaz Ahmed accusing him of distorting the history...
www.newagebd.net
Prof Imtiaz relieved of duty as Centre for Genocide Studies directorHe was earlier accused of distorting the history of the Liberation War in his book
Dhaka Tribune
Tribune Desk
Published: April 11, 2023 10:10 AM | Last updated: April 11, 2023 10:58 AM
The Dhaka University authorities have relieved Dr Imtiaz Ahmed, a retired professor of the Department of International Relations, from the post of director of the Centre for Genocide Studies of DU.
He has been replaced by Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Curzon, a professor of the law department.
Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman made the appointment on Tuesday, confirmed Mahmud Alam, director of the public relations department of DU.
Earlier, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed was accused of distorting the history of the Liberation War in his book “Historicizing 1971 Genocide: State Versus Person.” There are also demands of action against him from various quarters.
On April 2, Muktijuddo Mancha held a human chain and protest rally to demand the speedy removal and exemplary punishment of Professor Imtiaz Ahmed. A delegation of the organization gave a memorandum to the DU vice-chancellor after the rally.
Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, present at the human chain, said: “On page 40 of the book, Dr Imtiaz wrote that on March 7, 1971, he appeared at Suhrawardy Udyan to listen to Bangabandhu's speech and heard Bangabandhu say 'Joy Pakistan.'”
“Professor Imtiaz, in this book, tried to explain that Bangabandhu did not want independence. In the mentioned book, he also wrote such words, which means that what happened in Bangladesh in 1971, does not fall under the Genocide Convention of 1948,” he added.
The human chain also discussed how Prof Imtiaz showed doubts about the number of martyrs in the Liberation War by writing: “A fundamental question is, did three million people really die, or was the death toll lower?”
Muktijuddo Mancha strongly condemned and protested against such “bold and arrogant writings.” It demanded the immediate removal of Prof Imtiaz Ahmed from Dhaka University for his activities against the spirit and ideals of the Liberation War and for distorting its history, said protesters at the human chain.
A high-level inquiry committee will be constituted, legal action should be taken against him. No “Pakistani supporter” can stay at Dhaka University, they added.
Sheikh Hafizur Rahman Curzon, professor of law, said at the human chain: “The crime committed by Prof Imtiaz Ahmed is unforgivable. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against him as per university law. Professor Imtiaz has insulted Father of the Nation Bangabandhu and the great Liberation War. His place cannot be at Dhaka University. He cannot be at the Genocide Research Centre. Quick action should be taken against him.”
In pictures: Vibrant Mongol Shobhajatra at DU
Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts on Friday morning held a colourful Mongol Shobhajatra as part of Pohela Boishakh celebrations, to usher in the Bangla New Year 1430.Mongol Shobhajatra, which translates to 'procession seeking wellbeing,' is a signature event that represents folk motifs of...
www.dhakatribune.com