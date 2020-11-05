What's new

Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
6,171
-5
8,917
Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
2020-11-04 19:20:04
Staff Correspondent and Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com


bdnews24


bdnews24





Jatiya Party MP Leakot Hossain Khoka has said he would 'kill' French President Emmanual Macron if he had the chance and willingly walk the gallows for allowing the insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad to go on in his country without any consequences.

“All I want to say is that as a Muslim, I will not stand by anyone who demeans my prophet. I'm not speaking as an MP right now. I want to tell the French prime minister (president) that if you were in front of me, I would end your life and gleefully go to the gallows,” the Narayanganj-3 MP said during a programme commemorating the late Hifazat-e Islami amir Shah Ahmad Shafi on Monday.

A 12.53-minute video of Khoka’s remarks was later uploaded on his Facebook page. In a post accompanying the video, the Jatiya Party leader said he will also table a proposal to cut off bilateral relations with France in the upcoming session of parliament.

Protests have erupted in various Muslim-majority countries around the world over the publication of a caricature of Prophet Muhammad in a French magazine. Religious organisations have vehemently condemned the action and called for a boycott of all French products.

On Monday, different religious organisations, including the Hifazat-e Islam, marched towards the French Embassy in Gulshan in protest while demanding the government severe all diplomatic ties with France.


“There is nothing beyond our prophet. Why should we have a relationship with those who speak ill of our prophet? I will propose a bill to sever ties with France in parliament on Nov 8,” said Khoka, while calling for a new law to enact the capital punishment for those who insult the prophet.

Khoka also railed against the Ahmadia community and said, “I'm a Muslim and a follower of our holy prophet. I won’t hesitate to kill anyone who insults my prophet.”

“I stand by my statement and will do so until my death,” he told bdnews24.com.

Asked whether it is becoming of an MP to make such a statement against an international leader, Khoka said he made the remarks in his capacity as a Muslim, not a public representative.

www.google.com

Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows

Jatiya Party MP Leakot Hossain Khoka has said he would 'kill' French President Emmanual Macron if he had the chance and willingly walk the gallows for allowing the insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad to go on in his country without any consequences.
www.google.com www.google.com
 
D

Destranator

FULL MEMBER
Jul 20, 2018
1,088
-2
1,892
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
The dude
masterchief_mirza said:
It's probably easier to do the boycott thingy. Just a suggestion.
Click to expand...
The dude virtue signalled so hard, nearby traffic lights went out.
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
2020-11-04 19:20:04
Staff Correspondent and Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com


bdnews24


bdnews24





Jatiya Party MP Leakot Hossain Khoka has said he would 'kill' French President Emmanual Macron if he had the chance and willingly walk the gallows for allowing the insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad to go on in his country without any consequences.

“All I want to say is that as a Muslim, I will not stand by anyone who demeans my prophet. I'm not speaking as an MP right now. I want to tell the French prime minister (president) that if you were in front of me, I would end your life and gleefully go to the gallows,” the Narayanganj-3 MP said during a programme commemorating the late Hifazat-e Islami amir Shah Ahmad Shafi on Monday.

A 12.53-minute video of Khoka’s remarks was later uploaded on his Facebook page. In a post accompanying the video, the Jatiya Party leader said he will also table a proposal to cut off bilateral relations with France in the upcoming session of parliament.

Protests have erupted in various Muslim-majority countries around the world over the publication of a caricature of Prophet Muhammad in a French magazine. Religious organisations have vehemently condemned the action and called for a boycott of all French products.

On Monday, different religious organisations, including the Hifazat-e Islam, marched towards the French Embassy in Gulshan in protest while demanding the government severe all diplomatic ties with France.


“There is nothing beyond our prophet. Why should we have a relationship with those who speak ill of our prophet? I will propose a bill to sever ties with France in parliament on Nov 8,” said Khoka, while calling for a new law to enact the capital punishment for those who insult the prophet.

Khoka also railed against the Ahmadia community and said, “I'm a Muslim and a follower of our holy prophet. I won’t hesitate to kill anyone who insults my prophet.”

“I stand by my statement and will do so until my death,” he told bdnews24.com.

Asked whether it is becoming of an MP to make such a statement against an international leader, Khoka said he made the remarks in his capacity as a Muslim, not a public representative.

www.google.com

Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows

Jatiya Party MP Leakot Hossain Khoka has said he would 'kill' French President Emmanual Macron if he had the chance and willingly walk the gallows for allowing the insults against Islam and Prophet Muhammad to go on in his country without any consequences.
www.google.com www.google.com
Click to expand...

In other words validate what Macron said in the first place. Islam is indeed in crisis, thanks to such Muslims.
 
B

bluesky

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 14, 2016
9,988
0
11,269
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Black_cats said:
Bangladesh MP says he will kill French President Macron and 'happily' walk the gallows
Click to expand...
Why not this MP from Bangladesh buy a strong rope and hang himself from a ceiling beam instead of waiting to kill Macron. No one will probably stop him from doing a great job and many will pray for his departed soul, RIP.
 
Last edited:
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,636
7
20,028
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Oh dear, it looks like no kind of IQ test is given before you get to become an MP in BD.

Is there not a law against this kind of public threat to kill someone in BD?
 
Last edited:
The Ronin

The Ronin

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 24, 2017
2,634
0
6,407
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Japan
Not the gallows, i sincerely hope his head gets chopped by guillotine. The entire France will then place his head at the top of Eiffel tower with French kiss. 😏 Every dog think it's a tiger in it's own alley. 😏

Destranator said:
In other words validate what Macron said in the first place. Islam is indeed in crisis, thanks to such Muslims.
Click to expand...
There are lots of assholes like this one in BD currently who are not thinking what's at stake here. They just talk big cause it won't hurt them personally, that's why these illiterate Mullahs can do "Lungi Dance" so easily. Only garments workers, Bangladeshi migrants in France, GoB and armed forces will suffer if France decides to cut-off relation with us. Just like the Rohingya issue.

These scumbags doesn't talk about how they just burned an innocent man alive or vandalized Hindu properties believing in baseless rumor or how often they rape male and female Maradssa students and even burn them alive if they retaliate. Also they don't make fuss about taking donation from the French for Rohingyas. All they can do is thumping their chest in front of Baitul-Mokarram mosque and let Gamati-Hefajati pigs to use their sentiments. 😏

You sometimes talk about using condoms and quality before quantity thing. But what can condoms and education can do when thousands prophets failed to civilize us. Even Islam tells us not to overreact or cross the limit. But who will tell that to these stupids and make them understand? That's why human needs to extinct completely.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
16,636
7
20,028
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
The Ronin said:
Not the gallows, i sincerely hope his head gets chopped by guillotine. The entire France will then place his head at the top of Eiffel tower with French kiss. 😏 Every dog think it's a tiger in it's own alley. 😏



There are lots of assholes like this one in BD currently who are not thinking what's at stake here. They just talk big cause it won't hurt them personally, that's why these illiterate Mullahs can do "Lungi Dance" so easily. Only garments workers, Bangladeshi migrants in France, GoB and armed forces will suffer if France decides to cut-off relation with us. Just like the Rohingya issue.

These scumbags doesn't talk about how they just burned an innocent man alive or vandalized Hindu properties believing in baseless rumor or how often they rape male and female Maradssa students and even burn them alive if they retaliate. Also they don't make fuss about taking donation from the French for Rohingyas. All they can do is thumping their chest in front of Baitul-Mokarram mosque and let Gamati-Hefajati pigs to use their sentiments. 😏

You sometimes talk about using condoms and quality before quantity thing. But what can condoms and education can do when thousands prophets failed to civilize us. Even Islam tells us not to overreact or cross the limit. But who will tell that to these stupids and make them understand? That's why human needs to extinct completely.
Click to expand...



Will the retard compensate the hundreds of thousands of garments workers who will lose their jobs if France decides to not take BD garments anymore?

France also has a stake in the Meteor missile and could just as well block it's sale if for example BAF was to get Eurofighters or Gripens.

How is it possible that retards get into positions like this in BD????!!!!
 
Atlas

Atlas

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
3,282
3
3,327
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
@DalalErMaNodi hmmm Hajur ji , ye to bariya cheese lag raha hay ? Mullah se bhi adhik Mullah lag raha hay bhai sahab! Naki se just nijere bishal momin promaner cheshtay ache ? Vote bagaite chay maybe!

UKBengali said:
Oh dear, it looks like no kind of IQ test is given before you get to become an MP in BD.

Is there not a law against this kind of public threat to kill someone in BD?
Click to expand...
Pagoler prolap eigula . ete law er dorkar ki ? They are pet opposition , so I don't think anyone take them seriously! However you became new moon , see you rarely nowadays!
bluesky said:
Why not this MP from Bangladesh buy a strong rope and hang himself from a ceiling beam instead of waiting to kill Macron. No one will probably stop him from doing a great job and many will pray for his departed soul, RIP.
Click to expand...
They do not have this courage. Era just kochu gachei golay dori dite parbe , er baire ar kicchu na !
 
Last edited:
DalalErMaNodi

DalalErMaNodi

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2020
3,729
-505
6,235
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Kuwait
masterchief_mirza said:
It's probably easier to do the boycott thingy. Just a suggestion.
Click to expand...
He is just solidifying his voter base, mullahs and Madrasa educated good-for-nothings will vote for you in the dozens, If you make callous statements like these.



MP is being proactive, thinking of the 2023 elections.

Atlas said:
@DalalErMaNodi hmmm Hajur ji , ye to bariya cheese lag raha hay ? Mullah se bhi adhik Mullah lag raha hay bhai sahab! Naki se just nijere bishal momin promaner cheshtay ache ? Vote bagaite chay maybe!
Click to expand...

You're right, I wrote the above message but never bothered to 'post' it, thankfully PDF kept it saved in the text box, anyhow, I concur with your observation.
 
Doomstar

Doomstar

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2015
1,921
2
1,786
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
I don't like Macron but an MP saying something like this to a world leader cannot be tolerated. I swear these people want to drag Bangladesh' reputation to the ground.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top