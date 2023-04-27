Bangladesh moves up in World Bank logistics index​

According to the report released on April 21, Bangladesh's rank in the index of 139 countries rose to 88 from 100 in 2018Tribune DeskPublished: April 27, 2023 4:14 PM | Last updated: April 27, 2023 4:14 PMBangladesh's ranking in the World Bank's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) 2023 went up by 12 notches, indicating that the country's skills in trade and business have improved.The World Bank's Global Trade and Regional Integration Team in the Trade, Investment, and Competition Group prepared the report, titled "Connecting to Compete 2023: Trade Logistics in an Uncertain Global Economy".According to the report released on April 21, Bangladesh's rank in the index of 139 countries rose to 88 from 100 in 2018.Bangladesh managed a score of 2.6 on a 5-point scale, helping the country secure third place among five South Asian nations assessed by the World Bank.India secured the 38th position on the index while Sri Lanka was 72nd and Bhutan 100th.Afghanistan stood 139th, the last to come after all countries.Singapore, Finland and Denmark secured the top three positions in the index.The report presents the latest view on trade logistics performance across 139 countries.The six components of the LPI, unchanged since its launch in 2007, are assessed at the country level on a 5-point scale.The 2023 LPI survey was conducted from September 6 to November 5 in 2022.It contains 4,090 country assessments by 652 logistics professionals in 115 countries in all World Bank regions.The multilateral lender prepared the index considering six components.Bangladesh improved its performance in four categories -- customs, international shipment, logistics competence and quality, and timeliness.The country climbed 20 notches to 101st in 2023 from 121st in 2018 in the customs category.Bangladesh's performance in timeliness, the component that considers a nation's capacity to send goods to consignees on time, has upgraded to 87th from 107th.The country's index in logistics competence and quality has increased to 81st from 102nd while the category of international shipment improved to 91st from 104th.The nation's business capacity, however, has deteriorated in the two other components - infrastructure, and tracking and tracing.Bangladesh deteriorated eight notches in infrastructure, which assesses the quality of trade and transport infrastructure, to 108th from 100th.In the category of tracking and tracing, it lost 26 notches to stand at 105th.