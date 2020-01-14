What's new

Bangladesh moves to send workers to China, five more countries

  • Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
    Published: 2020-09-02 03:10:31 BdST
bdnews24

The government has taken initiatives to send workers to Cambodia, Poland, China, Romania, Croatia and Seychelles as a part of efforts to export manpower to alternative labour markets.

The parliamentary standing committee on expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry recommended fast-tracking the plan when the ministry informed the committee about it in a meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting suggested continuing the Bangladesh missions’ diplomatic efforts to ensure the labour markets for Bangladeshi workers do not shrink.

The parliamentary committee also recommended measures to send the stranded Bangladeshi workers back to their countries of work.
About 80,000 expatriates have returned to Bangladesh or been repatriated from various countries in the last four months amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the ministry.

The number of people who got stranded after returning home, including those who came back before April, would exceed 275,000, according to non-government organisation BRAC.

The committee heard that the government distributed medicines and relief items worth of Tk 110 million among the expatriate Bangladeshis who have lost their jobs.

The government also took a project financed by the World Bank for the 'reintegration' of the workers returning from abroad.

m.bdnews24.com

