Bangladesh moves 25 spots up in Global Cybersecurity Index, ranked 53rd out of 194 countries

Bangladesh moves 25 spots up in Global Cybersecurity Index

Published at 10:21 am June 30th, 2021

Bangladesh jumps 25 notches up to rank 53 in Global Cybersecurity Index Bangladesh has jumped up 25 places to be ranked 53 in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020, according to a report of the United Nations.

Poster of Global Cybersecurity Index UNBBangladesh ranked 11th in the Asia Pacific regionBangladesh has moved up by 25 places from its previous year's rank in the latest edition of the Global Cybersecurity Index, maintained by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).Scoring an impressive 81.27 in the index for 2020, Bangladesh is sitting pretty at 53rd, in a list containing 194 countries from across the globe.The index is based on weighted scores for legal system, technical skills, organizational system, capacity building and mutual cooperation. It is published on ITU’s website.Earlier, Bangladesh was ranked 78th in this index.Scoring 100, the USA was at the highest position on the index. That may come as a surprise given the numerous high-profile hacks of American cybersecurity infrastructure that have come to light in recent months, including to interrupt the supply of critical utilitiesThe UK and Saudi Arabia were in second position with a score of 99.54 and Estonia is in third with a score of 99.48.Bangladesh ranked 11th in the Asia Pacific region where Korea ranked the first scoring 97.52.India was in the fourth position, China in seventh and Pakistan in 14th."This is a reflection of Bangladesh's continued ability to provide cyber security, which will encourage us to fight cyber attacks more efficiently in the future," said Tariq M Barkatullah, project director at BGD e-GOV CIRT, that works with the government on the country’s cyber security.