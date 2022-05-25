Bangladesh: Momen called on the United States to consider domestic policy

UKBengali said: Your whole W Bengal and NE states are being pulled into the BD greater economy.



Modi has finally accepted that only BD can save that region from poverty and possible disintegration from India. Click to expand...

UKBengali said: Maybe truth hurts but it is what it is.



BD is the economic engine in the whole region. Only it can pull that backward region out of poverty.



India has failed for 75 years.



I only said this as somone cannot accept that India has been finally forced to treat BD as an equal. Click to expand...

I have heard this tape recorder multiple times , thanks for reminding me again .As if money for west Bengal and other states comes from dhaka instead of delhiYes your directorate for military intelligence has been helpful in neutralising militantsI give you credit thereOkay , fine as wish to interpretYou have got rich recently , again you are presuming friendly nature for weakness.And i keep reminding myself not to judge indo Bangla relations from viewpoint of a pdf Bangladeshis.