What's new

Bangladesh: Momen called on the United States to consider domestic policy

rainbowrascal

rainbowrascal

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Jan 29, 2022
39
0
51
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
AK Abdul Momen has said it is time to reconsider the country's domestic policy following a gun attack in the United States. He also remarked that the development of countries like Bangladesh is being hampered due to some countries worrying about the internal affairs of others.

The foreign minister told reporters at the ministry on Wednesday (May 25th).

The whole world is in economic crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Dhaka thinks that the developed countries are showing more interest in the internal affairs of the developing countries without paying attention to the solution of this crisis.

The United States has repeatedly raised questions about the human rights situation in Bangladesh over the past few months. However, he acknowledged that incident and urged US to consider it's own national policy.

Momen says people are killed in malls and people are killed in schools in their country. This is an instability, it is very sad. It's time to think about their own policy. Instead of looking at their own country, they are paying more attention to other countries and interfering in various matters. As a result, in many cases, things are getting interrupted.

Meanwhile, the United States is interested in including Bangladesh in a new economic structure called IPEFA for the development of the Indo-Pacific region. However, Dhaka does not yet know anything clear about this economic alliance.

However, the foreign minister said Dhaka was ready to play a supportive role in any alliance for the development of the country and the region.

www.somoynews.tv

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রকে অভ্যন্তরীণ নীতি নিয়ে ভাবতে বললেন মোমেন | বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে বন্দুক হামলায় নাগরিক নিহতের ঘটনার পর দেশটির অভ্যন্তরীণ নীতি নিয়ে ভাবার সময় এসেছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী এ কে আব্দুল মোমেন। অন্যদের অভ্যন্তরীণ বিষয়ে কিছু দেশ মাথা ঘামানোয় বাংলাদেশের মতো দেশগুলোর উন্নয়ন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে বলেও মন্তব্য করেন তিনি।<p>বুধবার (২৫ মে) মন্ত্রণালয়ে...
www.somoynews.tv www.somoynews.tv
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,779
7
23,306
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
I am liking this new "tough" talking by BD.

BD has slapped down both India and USA recently publicly, if only indirectly.

India has already realised that BD is an equal to it, and the USA needs to understand that it better keep countries like BD onside if it is going to have much influence outside it's traditional allies.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
167
0
181
Country
India
Location
India
UKBengali said:
I am liking this new "tough" talking by BD.

BD has slapped down both India and USA recently publicly, if only indirectly.

India has already realised that BD is an equal to it, and the USA needs to understand that it better keep countries like BD onside if it is going to have much influence outside it's traditional allies.
Click to expand...
Equal or not equal, that I don't know .
But its better we have friendly relations with as many neighbors possible.
There is always the exception though.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,779
7
23,306
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Blueindian said:
Equal or not equal, that I don't know .
But its better we have friendly relations with as many neighbors possible.
There is always the exception though.
Click to expand...



Your whole W Bengal and NE states are being pulled into the BD greater economy.

Modi has finally accepted that only BD can save that region from poverty and possible disintegration from India.
 
Blueindian

Blueindian

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
167
0
181
Country
India
Location
India
UKBengali said:
Your whole W Bengal and NE states are being pulled into the BD greater economy.

Modi has finally accepted that only BD can save that region from poverty and possible disintegration from India.
Click to expand...
I have heard this tape recorder multiple times , thanks for reminding me again .
As if money for west Bengal and other states comes from dhaka instead of delhi
Yes your directorate for military intelligence has been helpful in neutralising militants
I give you credit there

UKBengali said:
Maybe truth hurts but it is what it is.

BD is the economic engine in the whole region. Only it can pull that backward region out of poverty.

India has failed for 75 years.

I only said this as somone cannot accept that India has been finally forced to treat BD as an equal.
Click to expand...
Okay , fine as wish to interpret

You have got rich recently , again you are presuming friendly nature for weakness.
And i keep reminding myself not to judge indo Bangla relations from viewpoint of a pdf Bangladeshis.
 
U

UKBengali

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2011
18,779
7
23,306
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United Kingdom
Blueindian said:
I have read this tape recorder multiple times , thanks for reminding me again .
As if money for west Bengal and other states comes from dhaka instead of delhi
Click to expand...


What has this money done for 75 years for W Bengal and NE states?

Sweet f*all.

There is only one large economic region in the area and that is BD.

They need a large market and investments more than handouts from Delhi to prosper.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

rainbowrascal
Bangladesh imposes additional tariffs on various products to reduce imports
Replies
2
Views
164
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
'Less important projects could lead to disaster like Sri Lanka'
Replies
0
Views
157
bluesky
B
B
Germany can be an alternative to China for Bangladesh in terms of weapons
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
93
Views
2K
bdslph
bdslph
rainbowrascal
The banks are earning 10 taka per dollar
Replies
0
Views
107
rainbowrascal
rainbowrascal
B
American Mac One Company wants to invest Tk 25,500 crore in Swarnadwip Maheshkhali
Replies
14
Views
749
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom