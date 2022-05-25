Bangladesh: Momen called on the United States to consider domestic policy

rainbowrascal
AK Abdul Momen has said it is time to reconsider the country's domestic policy following a gun attack in the United States. He also remarked that the development of countries like Bangladesh is being hampered due to some countries worrying about the internal affairs of others.
The foreign minister told reporters at the ministry on Wednesday (May 25th).
The whole world is in economic crisis due to the Ukraine-Russia war. Dhaka thinks that the developed countries are showing more interest in the internal affairs of the developing countries without paying attention to the solution of this crisis.
The United States has repeatedly raised questions about the human rights situation in Bangladesh over the past few months. However, he acknowledged that incident and urged US to consider it's own national policy.
Momen says people are killed in malls and people are killed in schools in their country. This is an instability, it is very sad. It's time to think about their own policy. Instead of looking at their own country, they are paying more attention to other countries and interfering in various matters. As a result, in many cases, things are getting interrupted.
Meanwhile, the United States is interested in including Bangladesh in a new economic structure called IPEFA for the development of the Indo-Pacific region. However, Dhaka does not yet know anything clear about this economic alliance.
However, the foreign minister said Dhaka was ready to play a supportive role in any alliance for the development of the country and the region.
যুক্তরাষ্ট্রকে অভ্যন্তরীণ নীতি নিয়ে ভাবতে বললেন মোমেন | বাংলাদেশ
যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে বন্দুক হামলায় নাগরিক নিহতের ঘটনার পর দেশটির অভ্যন্তরীণ নীতি নিয়ে ভাবার সময় এসেছে বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী এ কে আব্দুল মোমেন। অন্যদের অভ্যন্তরীণ বিষয়ে কিছু দেশ মাথা ঘামানোয় বাংলাদেশের মতো দেশগুলোর উন্নয়ন ব্যাহত হচ্ছে বলেও মন্তব্য করেন তিনি।<p>বুধবার (২৫ মে) মন্ত্রণালয়ে...
