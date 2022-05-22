What's new

Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations

Bangladesh minister urges India to protect minorities, says applies to all nations​

Moni was addressing a session titled ‘India@2047’ at the India Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, a think-tank working closely with BJP and RSS.​

  Written By Liz Mathew | Bengaluru |
  Updated: May 22, 2022 7:02:56 am
Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni at the India Ideas Conclave. PTI

Urging India to “protect and guarantee fundamental rights of every citizen”, Bangladesh Education Minister Dipu Moni on Saturday said that “unbiased application of the provisions of the Constitution on freedom of religion and freedom to manage religious affairs” will bring peace and sustainability.

Addressing a conclave in Bengaluru, Moni also called for protection of minorities in India. “It is applicable for all our countries,” she added.

Moni was addressing a session titled ‘India@2047’ at the India Ideas Conclave, organised by India Foundation, a think-tank working closely with BJP and RSS.

“For India to emerge as one of the respected global powers, it has to realise the dreams of the founding fathers as enunciated in the Constitution,” Moni said. “Protecting and guaranteeing fundamental rights of citizens can set the stage for India to unleash the potential of its citizens, in particular people belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs and women from all sections of the society.”

Moni said, “(The) social stratification unique to India will not only deprive the weaker sections but (will) also allow divisive policies and approaches. Stating that protection of interest of minorities of all nature — including minorities with a distinct language and culture — can “help deter tension and avoid sectarian violence”, Moni said “this is applicable for all countries”.

