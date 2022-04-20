What's new

Bangladesh Minister Says Want To Invest In Bengal; Praises Mamata Banerjee

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said, "The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state."​


All India Press Trust of India
Updated : April 20, 2022 11:11 pm IST
Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kolkata:

Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi Wednesday praised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that his country is keen to make investments in the state.

Munshi, who was speaking at the inaugural session of Bengal Global Business Summit, 2022 here, said that Indian investors should reciprocate and invest in Bangladesh.

"Mamata Banerjee is leading here and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh as the country's prime minister. The Bangladesh economy is growing under Hasina's leadership. We want to invest in the state," he said adding he had met the Bengal chief minister on Tuesday.

Bhutan Minister for Economic Affairs, Loknath Sharma said the country shares 300 km border with West Bengal, which has made remarkable progress in technology.

"Bengal means business and so do Bhutan ... 90 per cent of Bhutan's trade is with India. So we are inseparable," he added.

www.ndtv.com

