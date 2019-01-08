What's new

Bangladesh minister says Islam is not our state religion, will revert back to 1972 constitution

State Minister for Information Dr. Murad Hasan says to press meet that Islam is not our state religion. We will revert back to 1972 constitution soon offered by our father of the nation Bangabandhu.

Minister Dr. Murad Hasan also says if Mullahs start shouting we will not listen to them. They keep their fraudulence by giving reference to some Ayats and Suras. They can shout but we will make sure Islam is no longer state religion of this country.

Listen to the video.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2021



Will revert to 1972 constitution; bill to be placed soon: Murad
BANGLADESH
UNB
15 October, 2021, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:58 pm


State Minister for Information Murad Hassan has said Bangladesh is a secular nation and will return to its 1972 constitution offered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Military dictators tried to undermine Bangladesh's core ideal of secularism by declaring Islam as the state religion, he said.

"We'll soon return to the 1972 secular constitution that founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave to Bangladesh after independence," he said in a video post, also while visiting a Puja venue last night.

Murad said Islam is not state religion and he does not believe in that. "We'll return to the 1972 constitution. We'll get that bill passed in parliament under the leadership of the Prime Minister (Sheikh Hasina)," he added.

Murad Hassan said they will table a bill soon in Parliament. "I don't think there's anyone in parliament to oppose it."

He came down heavily on former military dictator HM Ershd and Ziaur Rahman for incorporating Islam as state religion in the constitution and lashed out at the BNP-Jamaat for unleashing violence and creating divisions in the country in the name of religion.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion celebrate all festivals together in Bangladesh, adding: "Religion is for individuals and festival is for all and we enjoy every festival together."

But there are some cliques who are out to destroy the spirit by staging some communal incidents, she said.

Will revert to 1972 constitution; bill to be placed soon: Murad

State Minister for Information Murad Hassan has said Bangladesh is a secular nation and will return to its 1972 constitution offered by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Military dictators tried to undermine Bangladesh's core ideal of secularism by declaring Islam as the state religion
Well done. Keeping state and religion separate is one of the keys to success of Bangladesh in building a more tolerant, inclusive, and progressive society. On the other hand there is us, going deeper into the rabbit hole with each passing day. Na independence per yeh maulviyon nai chora tha, pakistan ko bech kay hee sans lengay mullah log
 
Bangladeshi people follow Hanafi Deobandi madhab but sooner or later Bangladesh will be religiously as divided as Pakistan. In recent years Saudis have promoted Salafi Ideology in Bangladesh and British is investigating in Badati shirk version of Sufism with grave warshiping. I didn’t see that before but Western forces want to use all resources to destroy every Muslim country. Just like in British India, British used certain Islamic scholars to destroy Muslim Unity. They gave fatwa against those who wanted independence from British.
 
This is just talk the talk. Election is coming up and at this moment Awamileague will not do anything to alienate the people who are mostly Muslim and hardly there is support to remove Islam as state religion from constitution. If I am not mistaken the same guy has said it in the past as well.
 
