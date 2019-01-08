Bangladesh minister says Islam is not our state religion, will revert back to 1972 constitution

Will revert to 1972 constitution; bill to be placed soon: Murad

State Minister for Information Dr. Murad Hasan says to press meet that Islam is not our state religion. We will revert back to 1972 constitution soon offered by our father of the nation Bangabandhu.Minister Dr. Murad Hasan also says if Mullahs start shouting we will not listen to them. They keep their fraudulence by giving reference to some Ayats and Suras. They can shout but we will make sure Islam is no longer state religion of this country.Listen to the video.OCTOBER 15, 202115 October, 2021, 06:55 pmLast modified: 15 October, 2021, 06:58 pmMilitary dictators tried to undermine Bangladesh's core ideal of secularism by declaring Islam as the state religion, he said.Murad Hassan said they will table a bill soon in Parliament. "I don't think there's anyone in parliament to oppose it."He came down heavily on former military dictator HM Ershd and Ziaur Rahman for incorporating Islam as state religion in the constitution and lashed out at the BNP-Jamaat for unleashing violence and creating divisions in the country in the name of religion.Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said the people irrespective of caste, creed and religion celebrate all festivals together in Bangladesh, adding: "Religion is for individuals and festival is for all and we enjoy every festival together."But there are some cliques who are out to destroy the spirit by staging some communal incidents, she said.